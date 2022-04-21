STMicroelectronics Industrial Summit Goes On Online Tour

The online webinars explore ST's most comprehensive trainings in the industrial segment, featuring smart innovations addressing the growing demand from the power and energy, automation, and motor control industries.
Industrial Summit is STMicroelectronics’ premier technology showcase on the company’s industrial products and solutions. Following the success of the Industrial Summit held last November in Shenzhen, China, ST will further extend its industrial solutions, technologies and products to different customers in different cities in the Asia Pacific through the ST Industrial Summit Goes On Online Tour.
The online webinars explore ST’s most comprehensive trainings in the industrial segment, featuring smart innovations addressing the growing demand from the power and energy, automation, and motor control industries. The webinars will highlight the latest technologies and solutions from ST and provide the critical information you need to design, develop, and deploy for industrial applications.
The webinar will also have a live Q&A session, where ST’s experienced engineers will be available to answer your questions.
Agenda
Date: April 21, 2022 (Thursday)
Time: 11:30am (IST) | 1:00pm (THA) | 2:00pm (SGT) | 4:00pm (AEST) | 6:00pm (NZST)
Subject: Power & Energy
Date: April 28, 2022 (Thursday)
Time: 11:30am (IST) | 1:00pm (THA) | 2:00pm (SGT) | 4:00pm (AEST) | 6:00pm (NZST)
Subject: Motor Control
Date: May 5, 2022 (Thursday)
Time: 11:30am (IST) | 1:00pm (THA) | 2:00pm (SGT) | 4:00pm (AEST) | 6:00pm (NZST)
Subject: Automation
Join the webinar and have the opportunity to win the latest iPhone SE!! For more information or to register, click here.