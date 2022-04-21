STMicroelectronics Industrial Summit Goes On Online Tour

Article By : EETimes Asia

The online webinars explore ST's most comprehensive trainings in the industrial segment, featuring smart innovations addressing the growing demand from the power and energy, automation, and motor control industries.

Industrial Summit is STMicroelectronics’ premier technology showcase on the company’s industrial products and solutions. Following the success of the Industrial Summit held last November in Shenzhen, China, ST will further extend its industrial solutions, technologies and products to different customers in different cities in the Asia Pacific through the ST Industrial Summit Goes On Online Tour.

The online webinars explore ST’s most comprehensive trainings in the industrial segment, featuring smart innovations addressing the growing demand from the power and energy, automation, and motor control industries. The webinars will highlight the latest technologies and solutions from ST and provide the critical information you need to design, develop, and deploy for industrial applications.

The webinar will also have a live Q&A session, where ST’s experienced engineers will be available to answer your questions.

Agenda

Date: April 21, 2022 (Thursday)
Time: 11:30am (IST) | 1:00pm (THA) | 2:00pm (SGT) | 4:00pm (AEST) | 6:00pm (NZST)
Subject: Power & Energy

  • Digital Power Approach with STM32G4 in Vienna PFC
  • 50W/65W & 200W high density adaptor powered by ST wideband gap semiconductor-GaN
  • Digital Power Approach with STM32G4 in 3kW Telecom Rectifier
  • ST Power Discrete solution in New Energy application
  • ST analog solutions: conditioning interface and power management products
  • Q&A

Date: April 28, 2022 (Thursday)
Time: 11:30am (IST) | 1:00pm (THA) | 2:00pm (SGT) | 4:00pm (AEST) | 6:00pm (NZST)
Subject: Motor Control

  • STM32 MC SDK, FOC FW library: innovation & world class performance
  • STM32 MCU Technology for Motor Control Applications
  • ST Power devices is enabling new energy saving in home appliance and factory
  • ST World Class Motor Control Solutions for Aircon Outdoor Unit
  • Artificial Intelligence in Motor Control Applications
  • Q&A

Date: May 5, 2022 (Thursday)
Time: 11:30am (IST) | 1:00pm (THA) | 2:00pm (SGT) | 4:00pm (AEST) | 6:00pm (NZST)
Subject: Automation

  • Factory Automation Systems with Automation Competence Center New Demo Boards Introduction in IO-Link & STKNX
  • ST Low Power RF Connectivity
  • Discrete and Modules for Factory Automation
  • Home and Building solutions and Systems
  • Q&A

Join the webinar and have the opportunity to win the latest iPhone SE!! For more information or to register, click here.

 

Subscribe to Newsletter

Leave a comment

Subscribe to Newsletter
Aspencore Network
Products:
News & Analysis:
Design:
Tools:
Global Network
For Advertisers
All contents are Copyright © 2022 by AspenCore, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
About Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use