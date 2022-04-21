STMicroelectronics Industrial Summit Goes On Online Tour

Article By : EETimes Asia

The online webinars explore ST's most comprehensive trainings in the industrial segment, featuring smart innovations addressing the growing demand from the power and energy, automation, and motor control industries.

Industrial Summit is STMicroelectronics’ premier technology showcase on the company’s industrial products and solutions. Following the success of the Industrial Summit held last November in Shenzhen, China, ST will further extend its industrial solutions, technologies and products to different customers in different cities in the Asia Pacific through the ST Industrial Summit Goes On Online Tour.

The online webinars explore ST’s most comprehensive trainings in the industrial segment, featuring smart innovations addressing the growing demand from the power and energy, automation, and motor control industries. The webinars will highlight the latest technologies and solutions from ST and provide the critical information you need to design, develop, and deploy for industrial applications.

The webinar will also have a live Q&A session, where ST’s experienced engineers will be available to answer your questions.

Agenda

Date: April 21, 2022 (Thursday)

Time: 11:30am (IST) | 1:00pm (THA) | 2:00pm (SGT) | 4:00pm (AEST) | 6:00pm (NZST)

Subject: Power & Energy

Digital Power Approach with STM32G4 in Vienna PFC

50W/65W & 200W high density adaptor powered by ST wideband gap semiconductor-GaN

Digital Power Approach with STM32G4 in 3kW Telecom Rectifier

ST Power Discrete solution in New Energy application

ST analog solutions: conditioning interface and power management products

Q&A

Date: April 28, 2022 (Thursday)

Time: 11:30am (IST) | 1:00pm (THA) | 2:00pm (SGT) | 4:00pm (AEST) | 6:00pm (NZST)

Subject: Motor Control

STM32 MC SDK, FOC FW library: innovation & world class performance

STM32 MCU Technology for Motor Control Applications

ST Power devices is enabling new energy saving in home appliance and factory

ST World Class Motor Control Solutions for Aircon Outdoor Unit

Artificial Intelligence in Motor Control Applications

Q&A

Date: May 5, 2022 (Thursday)

Time: 11:30am (IST) | 1:00pm (THA) | 2:00pm (SGT) | 4:00pm (AEST) | 6:00pm (NZST)

Subject: Automation

Factory Automation Systems with Automation Competence Center New Demo Boards Introduction in IO-Link & STKNX

ST Low Power RF Connectivity

Discrete and Modules for Factory Automation

Home and Building solutions and Systems

Q&A

Join the webinar and have the opportunity to win the latest iPhone SE!! For more information or to register, click here.