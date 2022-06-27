STMicroelectronics’ High-voltage Op Amp Targeted at Automotive, Industrial Applications

Article By : STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics' TSB622 general-purpose low-power dual op amp enhances ruggedness and flexibility in industrial and automotive applications.

The unity-gain stable TSB622 operates over the extended temperature range, -40°C to 125°C, and is automotive-qualified. The broad supply-voltage range, from 2.7V to 36V, lets designers use the same device for multiple applications with different voltage domains. The rail-to-rail output maximizes dynamic range while the input offset voltage of 1mV ensures competitive precision for a low-power device.

With a gain-bandwidth (GBW) product of 1.7MHz and maximum operating current of 375μA per channel (at 36V supply), the TSB622 delivers high speed relative to power consumption. The low supply current allows use in applications that demand low-power operation and extends the runtime of battery-operated equipment.

In addition, 4kV ESD tolerance (HBM – human-body model) and enhanced resistance to electromagnetic interference ensure the TSB622 withstands the technically demanding industrial and automotive environments.

The TSB622 dual op amp is now packaged in SO8 and MiniSO8 styles that save board space and can help reduce the overall cost of the PCB. Available by July, the 3mm x 3mm DFN8 package will come with wettable flanks that provide extra mechanical strength to meet the automotive-industry requirements.