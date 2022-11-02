STMicroelectronics Expands Portfolio of 5V Op-amps

Article By : STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics has added the TSV782 high-performance dual op amp to its 5V family.

STMicroelectronics has added the TSV782 high-performance dual op amp to its 5V family, with 30MHz gain bandwidth (GBW) and 50µV (typical) input offset voltage for high-speed, high-accuracy signal conditioning.

Able to function with a supply as low as 2.0V, the TSV782 can operate from a deeply discharged battery and so extend the runtime of equipment such as smoke alarms. In addition, the operating current of just 3.3mA/channel helps designers maximize the application energy budget to power richer functions and capabilities such as innovative smart features and wireless connectivity. Operating down to 2.0V also lets the op amp use the same power rail as low-voltage logic devices to simplify system design and lower the bill of materials.

With rail-to-rail input and output and maximum slew rate of 20V/µs, the TSV782 joins similar rail-to-rail devices in ST’s high-performance family. These include the TSV772, which has GBW of 20MHz and maximum slew rate 13V/µs, and the 50MHz TSV792 that operates at 5.5mA per channel. Further op amps in the portfolio include the TSV7722 and related products. These have a low-rail input stage optimized for low-side current measurements in power conversion systems.

The high accuracy of ST’s 5V op-amp family lets designers create circuits that require no trimming or calibration during production, saving expensive external components such as precision resistors and potentiometers. The newly added TSV782 has maximum input bias current of 300pA up to 125°C, enabling accurate signal conditioning with high-impedance sensors or in transimpedance configuration.

The TSV782 is in volume production now. Package options include SO-8, MiniSO-8, and a 2mm x 2mm DFN8, which is the smallest package in the industry for this class of op amp. Automotive-grade devices in SO-8 and MiniSO-8 will be in full production by the end of 2022.