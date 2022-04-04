STMicroelectronics Expands Op Amp Portfolio with Space-saving, Low-offset Model

Article By : STMicroelectronics

The TSV772 dual op amp combines high accuracy, low power consumption, and the option of an extremely small 2-by-2mm DFN8 package.

The STMicroelectronics TSV772 dual operational amplifier (op amp) combines high accuracy, low power consumption, and the option of an extremely small 2.0mm x 2.0mm DFN8 package.

Extending ST’s high-performance 5V op-amp family, the TSV772 has rail-to-rail inputs and outputs, 20MHz gain-bandwidth (GBW), and is unity-gain stable. With a slew rate of 13V/µs, 7nV/√Hz input noise density, and 4kV ESD capability (HBM), the TSV772 is a strong all-round performer.

The maximum input-offset voltage of 200µV (at 25°C) ensures accurate handling of low-amplitude signals. The inherent accuracy also saves using expensive, precision external resistors and helps avoid trimming or calibrating circuits in production. The TSV772 is characterized for an output capacitance of 47pF, simplifying use as an A/D converter input buffer.

Capable of operating from a supply voltage as low as 2.0V, the TSV772 can be connected to the same rail as a low-power microcontroller to simplify design. The low minimum voltage also allows longer operation with a deeply discharged battery.

The TSV772 is suited for applications such as smoke detectors. These can leverage the op amp’s speed and efficiency to save battery energy for powering smart features, wireless connectivity, and extended operating lifetime.

The op amp also enables accurate current measurement as the starting point for efficient power conversion in systems such as solar generators, telecom infrastructure equipment, and computer servers.

In addition to the TSV772, ST’s high-performance 5V op-amp family includes the dual-channel 50MHz TSV792 and 22MHz TSV7722. The TSV7722 is optimized for low-side current sensing and is trimmed for a common-mode close to ground.

The new 20MHz TSV772 dual op amp is in production now and available in SO-8 and MiniSO-8 packages, as well as the miniature DFN8.