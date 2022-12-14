STMicroelectronics Enhances Op Amp Performance for Industrial, Automotive Applications

Article By : STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics has launched three 6MHz rail-to-rail op amps with strong all-round parameters for industrial and automotive applications.

STMicroelectronics is simplifying designers’ search for high-performing operational amplifiers (op amps) by introducing three new 6MHz rail-to-rail devices with strong all-round parameters including a wide operating-voltage range and low noise.

The TSB511, TSB512, and TSB514 are single, dual, and quad op amps, respectively. They can operate from a single supply in the range from 2.7V to 36V, and with dual supplies from ±1.35V to ±18V. This wide voltage range and flexibility let engineers benefit from applying a familiar op-amp type across various applications and different power domains. The rail-to-rail input and output help ensure suitable dynamic range when operating close to the minimum supply voltage.

Input noise density of 12nV/√Hz allows use in circuits where signal integrity is a priority, particularly with weak or wideband signals. In addition, the fast slew rate of 3V/µs saves trading signal amplitude and frequency range in filter and amplifier circuits. The maximum offset voltage of 1.5mV ensures good accuracy and precision for control and measurement applications.

The TSB511, TSB512, and TSB514 are ideal for use in filters, power-supply controls, motor controls, actuator drivers, and resistive transducers such as strain gauges and pressure, temperature, and position sensors. They are also chosen for high-side and low-side current sensing, Hall effect sensors, and various applications in test and measurement equipment, industrial process controllers, and signal conditioning circuits.

The wide -40°C to 125°C operating temperature range ensures robust performance in industrial and automotive environments. Automotive-qualified variants are available.

Part of ST’s 10-year longevity program, the TSB511, TSB512, and TSB514 are in production now, in Mini SO8, SO8, SOT23-5, TSSOP14, and SO14 package options with standardized pin assignments that ease plug-and-play insertion in customers’ circuits.