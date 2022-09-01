STMicroelectronics Dual Op Amp Drives Power-hungry Industrial, Automotive Loads

Article By : STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics' dual high-output amplifier simplifies circuitry for driving inductive and low-ohmic loads in industrial applications and automotive systems.

The STMicroelectronics TSB582 dual high-output amplifier simplifies circuitry for driving inductive and low-ohmic loads like motors, valves, and rotary resolvers in industrial applications and automotive systems such as steer-by-wire and auto-parking.

The TSB582 operates from 4V-36V supplies and contains two operational amplifiers (op amps), each capable of sinking/sourcing up to 200mA. This enables direct connection of a load in bridge-tied mode, allowing one TSB582 to replace two single-channel power op amps or high-current drivers built from discrete components. While integrating two op amps into one package, the TSB582 is able to save up to 50% of board space and lowers the bill of materials.

Available in industrial- as well as automotive-grade versions, the TSB582 addresses applications such as controlling robot movements and position, conveyor belts, and servo motors. Automotive applications include motor-position sensing including steer-by-wire and electric-traction motors, as well as tracking road-wheel rotation in autonomous driver-assistance systems and self-driving vehicles.

The TSB582 comes with internal short circuit and over-temperature protection, it has rail-to-rail outputs and operates up to 3.1MHz gain-bandwidth (GBW). Both the industrial- and automotive-grade versions are qualified over a temperature range of -40°C to 125°C, are EMI hardened, and provide ESD robustness up to 4kV HBM.

There are two package options, each with low thermal resistance: an SO8 with exposed thermal pad and a 3-by-3mm DFN8 with exposed pad and wettable flanks. The wettable flanks aid inspection after soldering to meet automotive quality-assurance requirements. The DFN8 3-by-3mm package is available now in industrial grade. The equivalent in automotive grade and the SO8 package in both grades will be released within Q3 2022.