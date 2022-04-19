STMicroelectronics and SeongJi Unveil STM32-based LPWA Module

Article By : STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics and Seong Ji Industrial (SeongJi) have announced an LSM module series for sub-GHz LPWAN from SeongJi powered by ST’s STM32WL, the world’s first Sigfox and LoRa System-on-Chip (SoC).

The STM32WL-powered LSM100A, LSM110A, and LSM200A modules combine small size, low power consumption, and cost efficiency to optimize sub-GHz wireless connectivity across a wide range of industrial and consumer applications. The modules support both Sigfox and LoRa LPWAN technologies.

The LSM100A supports RC1, RC3, RC5, RC6, and RC7 Sigfox frequency bands, while the LSM110A supports RC2 and RC4 bands and the LSM200A supports the Sigfox Monarch feature. These modules are also available in API (application programming interface)-enabled variants that allow the integration of the customer’s firmware inside the module. The LSM100A/110A module size is 14.0mm x 15.0mm x2.8mm with the half-through hole type for easy soldering on the customer’s board. The LSM100A and LSM110A are pin-to-pin compatible, so they can be easily replaced depending on the target market.

For LoRa connectivity, the LSM100A operates at 863 – 923MHz, while the LSM110A operates at 902 – 928MHz and the LSM200A works in all frequency bands from 863 to 928MHz. All modules support both LoRaWAN and P2P and are certified for Sigfox Verified, LoRaWAN, as well as CE and FCC approvals.

“With the steep growth of the IoT segment, we have found the STM32WL SoC the best solution for us as it offers ultra-low-power consumption and cost effectiveness, as well as support for both Sigfox and LoRa. As a global supplier of state-of-the-art wireless-connectivity modules, we believe our new module series with the STM32WL SoC inside will be a game-changer in the LPWA market where low power, compact size, and low cost are essential,” said JinDuk Kim, Vice President at Seong Ji Industrial.

“SeongJi is a key enabler in the LPWA segment as a module supplier. Our collaboration on the development of their new LPWA module series has leveraged all strengths of the STM32WL SoC such as multiple modulations, dual-power amplifier, and wide frequency range so the new modules can support both LoRa and Sigfox in all markets across the world,” said Arnaud Julienne, Vice President, Head of Marketing and Applications of MDG, IoT/AI Competence Center and Digital Marketing, Asia Pacific Region, STMicroelectronics.