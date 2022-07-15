STMicroelectronics 5G M2M Embedded SIMs Certified to GSMA eSA

STMicroelectronics' latest eSIM for M2M communication meets the latest standards for 5G network access, M2M security, and flexible remote provisioning and management.

STMicroelectronics’ ST4SIM-201 embedded SIM (eSIM) for machine-to-machine (M2M) communication meets the latest standards for 5G network access, M2M security, and flexible remote provisioning and management.

Compliant with ETSI/3GPP release 16, the ST4SIM-201 can connect to 5G standalone (SA) networks. It can also connect to 3G and 4G networks and low-power wide-area (LPWA) technologies such as long-term evolution for machines (LTE-M) and narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT).

The ST4SIM-201 is certified according to the latest GSMA eUICC M2M specification, SGP.02 version 4.2, which allows remote personalization to simplify provisioning and maintenance. It is the first device to achieve GSMA eUICC security assurance (eSA), using the SGP.05 eUICC Protection Profile Version 1.1. With this, users can select the desired carrier that can be changed remotely without physical access to the device. This simplifies logistics, enhances flexibility, and helps reduce lifetime ownership costs. In addition, users can take advantage of test profiles and emergency profiles as specified in SGP.02 version 4.2.

Available in the industrial grade, the ST4SIM-201 is ideal for IoT applications and any equipment that requires a cellular connection. These include smart meters, asset trackers, health monitors, security devices, telemetry equipment, safety systems, and other connected, smart “things”.

Complying with the ETSI specifications ensures support for features that boost efficiency in M2M applications. These include power-saving mode (PSM) and extended discontinuous reception (eDRX), which maximizes use of idle modes. The ST4SIM-201 also supports ETSI-specified suspend/resume commands that facilitate power management.

The ST4SIM-201 is available in various form factors to meet differing customer requirements, including a 5mm x 6mm DFN8 dual flat no-lead package and wafer-level chip-scale package (WLCSP), as well as standard 2FF, 3FF, and 4FF plug-in cards.