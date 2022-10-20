Steve Sanghi to Receive GSA’s Highest Honor

Article By : Global Semiconductor Alliance

Industry veteran Steve Sanghi will receive GSA's prestigious Dr. Morris Chang Exemplary Leadership Award this year.

Industry veteran Steve Sanghi, Executive Chair of Microchip Technology Inc., will receive Global Semiconductor Alliance’s (GSA) prestigious Dr. Morris Chang Exemplary Leadership Award at this year’s Annual Awards Celebration on December 8, 2022.

Established in 1999, the Dr. Morris Chang Exemplary Leadership Award is the highest achievable honor through the GSA with recipients comprised of influential, distinguished individuals in semiconductors and related ecosystem. This honor recognizes individuals for their exceptional contributions, exemplifying how their vision and global leadership have transformed and elevated the entire semiconductor industry.

“Steve is a leader and visionary in our industry. Naming him as this year’s Dr. Morris Chang Exemplary Leadership Award is based on his exceptional business acumen and far-reaching respect among the technology industry and business community,” said Jodi Shelton, co-founder and CEO of GSA. “I had the pleasure of working closely with Steve during his tenure on GSA’s board of directors and I am delighted to honor Steve’s distinguished career and add to his legacy with GSA’s Dr. Morris Chang Exemplary Leadership Award.”

Sanghi serves as Executive Chair of Microchip and Chairman of the Board of Directors. Spending more than 30 years as Microchip’s President and CEO, he led the company’s transformation while nurturing its culture and values thus creating an industry stalwart that employs more than 20,000 people with a market cap of nearly $43 billion.

Sanghi’s foundation of long-term success for Microchip involved fostering employee empowerment along with his commitment and investment to creating a strong leadership pipeline and promoting from within. Several members of the leadership team at Microchip started with the company as interns and new college graduates, and today are Vice Presidents and even Senior Vice Presidents. The average tenure of the 35 officers of the company is 24 years and 27 of them were promoted from within Microchip to their current position.

“I’m humbled by the honor of receiving this year’s Dr. Morris Chang Exemplary Leadership Award, and to be recognized alongside all the other distinguished semiconductor industry leaders,” said Sanghi. “Through our collective efforts, the semiconductor industry has unquestionably made the world a better place. It has been the privilege of my career to lead the Microchip team and to empower the innovation of thousands of customers who in turn have dramatically enhanced the human experience.”

Sanghi was named the Executive of the Year by EE Times and was awarded Arizona Technology Council’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010. He has also been listed on the Phoenix Business Journal’s annual list of the Most Admired CEOs, been named a 2009 recipient of Arizona State University’s Distinguished Achievement Award, and recognized as Arizona Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young.

With Sanghi as president and CEO, Microchip won numerous leadership-oriented awards, including the Industry Leaders of Arizona award in 2015, the Alfred P. Sloan Award for Business Excellence in Workplace Flexibility for the past eight straight years, the Phoenix Business Journal’s “Best Places to Work” for four consecutive years, and the Arizona Business Leadership Award in 2010.

Sanghi earned his Master of Science degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of Massachusetts and his Bachelor of Science degree in Electronics and Communication from Punjab University, India.