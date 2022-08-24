Sony Semiconductor Selects Efinix FPGA for HDR Camera Board

Trion T20's embedded MIPI, integrated DDR3, high I/O to logic ratio, and small physical size make it ideal for edge and IoT applications.

Efinix Inc.’s Trion T20 FPGA has been selected for Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corp.’s SPRESENSE HDR Camera Board, which is one of the extension options available for the SPRESENSE ultra-low power development platform designed as an open-source environment for edge and IoT applications.

The small form factor development kit leverages the tiny 3.6-by-4.5mm wafer level chip scale package available for the Trion T20, whose embedded MIPI, integrated DDR3, high I/O to logic ratio, and small physical size make it ideal for edge and IoT applications.

“The Trion T20 WLCSP delivers high compute performance in a tiny, low power package and has been selected for many IoT and vision applications worldwide,” said Mark Oliver, Efinix VP of Marketing, in a statement. “We are delighted that Sony has been able to leverage the clear advantages of the T20 device in a development kit targeting these challenging markets.”

The SPRESENSE platform features a 6 ARM core microcontroller, integrated GPS, and high resolution audio CODECs. Targeting diverse markets from smart cities to industrial IoT and smart speakers, it features ultra-low power and a small physical size. Several extension boards are available to tailor the capabilities of the SPRESENSE platform to vertical markets. The HDR Camera expansion board features the T20 WLCSP and delivers 120bB of dynamic range for crystal clear imaging in challenging or low light conditions.

According to Sony Semiconductor General Manager Kenichi Nakano, the low power and compact size of Efinix’s Trion T20 enabled them to add design flexibility without compromising the stringent design constraints of the SPRESENSE platform.