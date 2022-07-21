Smiths Interconnect Expands DaVinci Test Socket Offering

Article By : Smiths Interconnect

Smiths Interconnect's new DaVinci Micro test socket is designed for high-speed testing of 0.35mm minimum pitches.

Smiths Interconnect has expanded its DaVinci product line to incorporate DaVinci Micro test socket, which is designed for high-speed testing of 0.35mm minimum pitches.

The rapid expansion of connected devices and data-intensive applications is driving the growing demand for highly efficient and adaptive high-performance computing solutions. Mobile devices such as cell phones, tablets and car infotainment systems have the most sophisticated System-on-Chip (SoCs) ever produced. In fact, these SoCs must combine CPU, GPU, AI engine, camera processor, memory, and 5G modem in the smallest possible form factor.

The request for increased functionality in the smallest possible footprint has led to a reduction of the pitch of integrated circuits below 500μm. At the same time, increased performances in SoCs affect pin-to-pin noise or what is commonly called crosstalk during testing.

Despite great efforts to improve packet design, the reduction in size inevitably leaves critical high-speed signal lines susceptible to crosstalk, causing false failures during testing.

It is the field of test engineering that Smiths Interconnect aims to break through with DaVinci Technology. DaVinci Micro test socket leverages the DaVinci coaxial technology for integrated circuit (IC) applications to 350µm pitch to provide ideal pin-to-pin isolation, negating the effect of cross talk during test, and substantially improving the accuracy of chip performance testing. Its innovative design protects the small diameter signal probes and ensures that the product can be deployed and withstand the rigors of a production test environment.

“The addition of DaVinci Micro high-speed test socket will enable Smiths Interconnect to offer a solution that can significantly accelerate our customers’ innovation in high performance computing, graphics and adaptive SoCs technologies.” said Brian Mitchell, Vice President and General Manager of the Semiconductor Test Business Unit at Smiths Interconnect. “The fully shielded signal path of DaVinci Micro, which eliminates the negative effects of cross-talk during testing, allows for an immediate performance improvement that distinguishes it from non-DaVinci products.”