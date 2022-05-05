SMITH’s Claudio Chan Talks Automotive Electronics Landscape Amid Chip Shortages

Article By : Stephen Las Marias

Claudio Chan of SMITH speaks on the current supply chain situation and how it is impacting the automotive electronics industry.

Claudio Chan, Managing Director for China at SMITH, speaks with EETimes Asia In Focus on the current supply chain situation and how it is impacting the automotive electronics industry, two years on in the pandemic.

He also talks about the trends driving increasing adoption of electronics in cars, the challenges that automotive OEMs are facing from an electronics standpoint, and where SMITH comes in to help address these issues.

Watch the video interview below.