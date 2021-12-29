SMITH Talks Supply Chain Challenges, Opportunities, and Outlook

Article By : Stephen Las Marias

Kent Pang of SMITH talks about the challenges and opportunities in the current electronics supply chain environment, and provides his outlook for the industry.

One year on, how have manufacturers adapted to the ongoing components shortage? What’s the outlook in 2022? What strategies would help improve the resilience of manufacturers’ supply chains? These and more in this month’s In Focus series.

Kent Pang, Vice President for Asia at SMITH, discusses the challenges and opportunities in the current electronics supply chain environment, and how his company helps manufacturers navigate their way through these issues.

He also provides his outlook for 2022, and how the supply chain industry will look like post-pandemic.

Watch the video interview below.