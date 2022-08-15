SMART Modular’s Zefr Optimizes Memory Subsystems for Maximum Uptime

Article By : SMART Modular Technologies Inc.

SMART Modular Technologies Inc.’s SMART Zefr Memory, a proprietary process that eliminates more than 90% of memory reliability failures and optimizes memory subsystems for maximum uptime.

System start-up delays are frequently attributed to memory errors. These failures reduce system efficiency and may also lead to higher maintenance costs and lower system yield rates. SMART Zefr Memory has been tested under real-world conditions to identify and filter out marginal components that may undermine memory reliability. It uses proprietary screening process developed by SMART that when performed on memory modules ensures the industry’s highest levels of uptime and reliability. SMART Zefr Memory is ideally suited for data centers, hyperscalers, high performance computing (HPC) platforms, and other environments that run large memory applications and depend on uptime for customers.

Penguin Solutions leverages SMART Zefr Memory in its Penguin Computing product portfolio for the development of HPC systems that are deployed across a wide variety of industry segments, including defense, aerospace, research, energy, finance and biotech. Equipped with the latest technology, highly-dense Penguin Computing HPC platforms are among the most powerful supercomputers in the world. Their customers not only demand, but expect the highest level of reliability in order to maximize compute yield rates and optimize return on investment.

Kevin Deng, senior product manager for the Penguin Computing HPC portfolio, explains the benefits of incorporating SMART Zefr Memory, “With SMART Zefr Memory, our Penguin Computing HPC and AI systems come up fast, complete the acceptance-criteria period flawlessly, and consistently operate very reliably in the field. For our customers, this equates to a solution that provides high availability and high reliability across a complete system, enabling them to operate mission-critical tasks without disruption.”