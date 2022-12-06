SMART Expands Portfolio of High-performance, Low-power Data Center SSDs

Article By : SMART Modular Technologies Inc.

SMART's DC4800 devices are designed with a specialized hardware-accelerated SSD controller that draws less power without compromising storage I/O performance.

SMART Modular Technologies Inc. is expanding its portfolio of high performance, power efficient, data center solid state disk drives (SSDs) beginning with the DC4800 PCIe Gen 4 family. SMART’s DC4800 devices are designed with a specialized hardware-accelerated SSD controller that draws less power without compromising storage input/output (I/O) performance.

Zero-induced throttling allows these SSDs to perform better under continued duress, even when they are pushed to their performance limit. This translates to significant power consumption improvement per server, as well as consistent latency performance of up to 7-nines or 99.99999% of the time.

“Today’s leading-edge servers are not only expected to manage a significant mass of transactions to enable processes like machine learning, artificial intelligence, and the internet of things, but they are also expected to be more power efficient,” said Andy Mills, data center architect for SMART. “Data centers are increasingly challenged by performance and energy demands as they expand to address these new workloads that process data from an ever-growing array of intelligent devices at the edge.”

The DC4800 family of PCIe Gen 4 data center class drives are compliant to the Open Compute Project (OCP) 1.0 NVMe storage standard, and are available in capacities up to 7.68TB and available in U.2 and E1.S form factors. Initial sampling is already in process with several OEMs and system builders.