Skyworks and Sequans Launch Compact LTE-M/NB-IoT SIP Solution

Article By : Skyworks Solutions Inc.

The SKY66431 is a 5G Massive IoT SiP solution that combines Sequans' Monarch 2 modem with Skyworks' RF front-end solution.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. and Sequans Communications S.A. have launched the SKY66431, a 5G Massive IoT SiP (system-in-package) solution that combines Sequans’ Monarch 2 modem with Skyworks’ RF front-end solution, creating the world’s smallest LTE-M/NB-IoT connectivity platform in a single package.

Essential to critical infrastructure, low-power wide-area network (LPWAN) products meet stringent operational requirements for durability, battery lifespan and reliability. Designed to address the increasing demand for form-factor driven cellular LPWAN end points, the SKY66431 is ideally suited for utility meters, asset trackers, security and alert systems and other battery-powered devices such as wearable medical and fleet management.

The SKY66431 is a highly integrated multi-band, multi-chip SiP supporting 5G Massive IoT platforms, offering high performance connectivity with ultra-low power consumption. Its native 23dBm front-end module leverages Skyworks’ RF design and advanced packaging expertise that optimizes reliability in demanding environments and allows for extremely small footprint designs while maintaining simplified PCB design rules. With SiP form factor-enabling miniaturization and fully encapsulated silver-free conformal shielding, the SKY66431 package is a key differentiator enabling ultra-compact, flexible and robust end-product designs.

The solution is being certified by a number of industry and regulatory agencies, as well as multiple network operators. This SiP is available now for select customers, with general availability expected in the first quarter of 2023.