SK hynix and Solidigm Unveil First Collaborative Product

SK hynix and Solidigm have jointly launched their first collaborative product, a new enterprise solid-state drive (eSSD), P5530. This limited release product highlights the emerging partnership between SK hynix and Solidigm, which formed three months ago when SK hynix acquired Intel’s NAND and SSD business.

The P5530 combines SK hynix’s 128-layer 4D NAND flash with Solidigm’s SSD controller* and firmware supporting a PCIe* Gen 4 interface. The product is offered in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacity options. SK hynix and Solidigm worked together to optimize performance with specific data center use cases and targeted deployments in mind.

Since the launch of Solidigm, the companies have partnered to forge a forward-moving strategy and co-develop products while reinforcing common values across the companies. Through the ongoing partnership and collaboration with Solidigm, SK hynix expects to enhance its NAND flash business competitiveness to the same extent as its DRAM business.

“With in-time demonstration of the collaborative product based on the combined competence of SK hynix and Solidigm, we aim to not only enhance our NAND flash business competitiveness but also speed up our ‘Inside America‘ strategy,” said Kevin (Jongwon) Noh, President and CMO at SK hynix. “SK hynix and Solidigm will continue to partner in order to optimize both companies’ operations to create greater synergies.”

“In our early days of Solidigm, we’re pleased to be forming a strong collaboration with SK hynix. Together, we’re united in optimizing our products to provide unparalleled solutions for our customers. The P5530 is just the first example of what will come from our industry-defining partnership as we solidify our leadership across the NAND industry and create a new paradigm for solid state storage,” said Rob Crooke, Chief Executive Officer at Solidigm.