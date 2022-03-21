SJSemi Successfully Closes $300M of Series C Financing

Article By : SJ Semiconductor Co.

SJ Semiconductor has completed its Series C financing of $300 million.

SJ Semiconductor Co. (SJSemi), a MEOL (Middle-End-Of-Line) foundry specializing on advanced bumping and 3D multi-die integration technology, has completed its Series C financing of $300 million.

Previously, SJSemi and a variety of investors signed the Series C shares purchase agreement in September 2021, and received the initial closing of US$108 million in next month. Recently, the remaining investors have obtained relevant approval and completed the funding with the remaining US$192 million.

The successful closing of the Series C financing enables the company to continue growing according to its business plan and strengthen its leading position in advanced packaging. On January 21, 2022, SJSemi announced to expand investment in Jiangyin by $1.6 billion. On February 18th, SJSemi held a ceremony of J2B fab ground breaking for its 3D multi-die packaging project. After completion of the J2B, SJSemi will have the monthly capacity of 120,000 wafer level packaging and 20,000 3D multi-die integration packaging.

Since the equity restructure in 2021, the newly joined shareholders include CMBI, CICC Capital, Oriza Rivertown, Oriza Hua Capital, Walden CEL, CCB PE, CCB Trust, Growth, Country Garden Venture, HTPE, SCGC, CITIC Securities and GP Capital etc. The Series C funding brings SJSemi’s total equity raised to $630 million.