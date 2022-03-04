Sinpro Power Supply Series Designed for Medical Equipment Applications

Sinpro's HBU250 series of open frame power supply comes with medical and ITE safety approvals and provides 250W output power at efficiency up to 93%.

The HBU250 series of open frame power supply from Sinpro Electronics Co. Ltd comes with medical and ITE safety approvals and provides 250W output power at efficiency up to 93%. The power supply has a peak power of 300W and is available in 12v-48v output with options for open frame (2-by-4-by-1.28in) and cover with fan.

The units feature a 5000M altitude operational ability and can operate in a wide operating temperature range of -40 to 70°C. Meeting the requirements for a 2 x MOPP (Means of Patient Protection) classification, the power supplies offer a compact solution for various medical and ITE applications. The series is equipped with overvoltage protection (OVP), overload protection (OLP), over-temperature protection (OTP), short circuit protection (SCP), and approved to IEC/UL/EN/CAN/CSA C22.2 62368-1, IEC/ES/EN/CAN/CSA C22.2 60601-1, and RoHS directive. All models carry comprehensive safety certificates and markings including CE, CB, UKCA, UL, TUV, CCC, that allows the series for global selling.

The HBU250 series is highly suitable for the medical equipment or device that is powered by a motor, such as breathing devices, infusion pumps, etc. as the series is designed to feature an enhanced peak power capability to meet the motor starting currents.

Highlights

A. Compact Size

The size of a power supply usually has a critical influence on the end-equipment design flexibility either on medical equipment or I.T.E. equipment. The smaller the power supply is, the higher the end-equipment design flexibility will be. However, the small footprint design usually faces a technical challenge which is the poor performance of the heat dissipation efficiency and power density.

The HBU250 series, on the other hand, provides 25.41W/in3 high power density and an exceptional heat dissipation efficiency in the 2-by-4-by-1.28in model.

B. 300W High Peak Power Sustainability

The HBU250 series is the first power supply in Taiwan that covers peak power testing in the CB reports for IEC62368-1, IEC60601-1 Ed. 3.1, and IEC60601-1 Ed. 3.2. The series can sustain peak power up to 300W for tens of seconds due to the enhanced heat dissipation property and improved transient response. The design can particularly satisfy the demands of the medical equipment that is powered by a motor such as breathing devices and hemodialysis machines where high starting currents are required.

C. Wide Operating Temperature

The HBU250 series can work flawlessly in extremely hot or cold environments as it offers a wide operating temperature range from -40°C to 70°C.

D. Better Energy Saving & Longer Product Lifetime

The design of the HBU250 series not only reduces the inrush current up to 50% compared with the power supplies on the market but effectively lowers the power loss and working temperature when operating, which leads to better energy saving and a longer product lifetime.

E. High Safety Protection to the Patients & Caregivers

The leakage current can be hazardous if it exceeds the permissible limit especially when in medical applications where a small current might be fatal to weak patients who are more vulnerable to electric shocks.

To ensure the leakage current cannot harm the patients and caregivers who frequently come into contact with the medical devices, the HBU250 series is designed to greatly reduce the value of leakage current.

Electrical Characteristics

Efficiency: 93%

Line Regulation: 1% (max.)

Hold-Up Time: 10ms (min.)

Output Ripple and Noise: 108~300mV

Environmental

Operating Temperature: -40 to +70°C

Storage Temperature: -40 to +85°C

Operating Humidity: 0~95% RH

Storage Humidity: 0~95% RH

MTBF: 150,000 calculated hours

For the rail mount option, please contact Sinpro’s sales rep.

