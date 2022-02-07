Singapore’s A*STAR Partners’ Center Launches Tech and Innovation Partnership Program in SIP

Article By : A*STAR

The China-Singapore technology partnership brings mutual benefits to industries in both economies.

The ASTAR Partners’ Centre (APC) has officially launched the APC Innovative Science & Technology Partnership program in Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP). Established in November 2020, APC is a launchpad for Singapore technology companies and offers funding and infrastructure support for their expansion and R&D productization journey in China via SIP.

The hybrid launch event coincided with the first anniversary of the APC, and included an exhibition of its member companies’ technologies and products. Key partners such as the Suzhou Industrial Park Administrative Committee, Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), and Enterprise Singapore (ESG) supported the launch event and exhibition. In attendance were Member of the Standing Committee of CPC Suzhou Municipal Committee, Party Secretary of CPC SIP Working Committee, Shen Mi, and Member of CPC SIP Working Committee, Vice Chairman of SIP Administrative Committee, Ni Qian, Chua Teng Hoe, the Consul-General of Singapore in Shanghai; Prof. Andy Hor, ASTAR Deputy Chief Executive (Research), Prof Tan Sze Wee, ASTAR Assistant Chief Executive (Enterprise) and Executive Director of APC; as well as other long-time strategic partners of A*PC.

The ASTAR-SIP Technology and Innovation Partnership Program is a new model for international innovation between ASTAR and SIP. The program will help A*PC member companies expand their business in China, by connecting them to relevant platforms, institutions, and industry resources such as capital providers and professional services providers. A mentorship initiative has been set up to provide in-depth guidance tailored to each company, with the first 10 mentors already officially appointed. Meanwhile, five member companies were recently awarded the title of “Tech Pioneer Award by Suzhou Industrial Park” by the SIP Administrative Committee. Among them, wireless technology startup Xnergy earned the title of “SIP’s Major Leading Talent Enterprise”, and AI medtech company Hexalotus Technology was conferred the municipal title of “Leading Talent Enterprise in Suzhou”.

A*PC intends to bring in outstanding entrepreneurs, scientists, academics and investors to be mentors for member companies from Singapore, and partner companies in China who are interested to expand in Singapore. Mentors will share their start-up experience and understanding of business development in China through lectures and start-up bootcamps, to deepen companies’ understanding of the China market, avoid potential risks and gain access to more resources.

Tan Chuan Seng, Centre Director of APC, said, “As their innovation and technology partner, APC will continue to help our member companies to succeed, by providing guidance through our entrepreneur mentorship program.”

Within APC’s first year of becoming fully operational, 22 Singapore technology companies have come onboard as partners. Since its launch, APC has set up a series of tailored programs to connect more Singapore companies with the technology sector in the greater Yangtze River Delta region, covering the key areas of biomedical technology, machine automation, and nanotechnology.

Prof Tan Sze Wee, Assistant Chief Executive, Enterprise, ASTAR, said, “In addition to APC’s role as a launchpad for Singapore tech startups and SMEs, we envision APC being a key platform for scientific and technological innovation exchanges between Singapore and China. Through APC, we also hope to seed greater understanding of Singapore’s scientific research capabilities among local Chinese technology companies.”