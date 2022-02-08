Singapore Firm to Build Philippines’ Largest Hyperscale Data Center

Article By : SpaceDC

The green data center will be fully powered with renewable energy—wind, geothermal—and is slated to open in 2022.

Singapore-based data center provider SpaceDC is working with global real estate services firm JLL in building a secure, resilient, network-rich data center called MNL1, which will be situated in Cainta, part of Greater Manila, in the Philippines. The green data center will be fully powered with renewable energy—wind, geothermal—and is slated to open in 2022.

At 43,000m2, MNL1 will be the largest hyperscale data center campus in the Philippines, and will deliver 72MW of critical power. With an outstanding PUE of 1.3, MNL1 will also lead in terms of energy efficiency and design, to minimize carbon footprint.

SpaceDC CEO Darren Hawkins said, “The Philippines ranks second in terms of data center growth in Southeast Asia. With only 47MW of available capacity in the country, it is a dramatically underserved market. We are excited to be a first mover in a new market where we see our customers are investing heavily in.”