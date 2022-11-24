Silicon Labs CEO Matt Johnson Elected Chair of SIA

Article By : Semiconductor Industry Association

Silicon Labs President and CEO Matt Johnson has been elected Chair of the Board of Directors of the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), while Texas Instruments Inc. Chairman, President, and CEO Rich Templeton has been elected Vice Chair.

“Following a landmark year for our industry in 2022 under the leadership of Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon as SIA Chair, it is a great pleasure to welcome our new leadership team for the year ahead, Matt Johnson of Silicon Labs and Rich Templeton of Texas Instruments,” said John Neuffer, SIA President and CEO. “Matt is a strong industry leader and a great champion for our priorities in Washington. Rich is a highly respected voice in our industry with many years of experience advocating for government policies that promote growth and innovation. Together, they will make a superb team as leaders of the SIA Board of Directors in 2023.”

Prior to becoming CEO of Silicon Labs, Johnson led the company’s Internet of Things (IoT) business unit through a period of accelerating growth and industry leadership. Silicon Labs is now solely focused on technology solutions to enable smart, connected devices, which are transforming industries, growing economies, and improving lives and our environment. Before joining Silicon Labs, Johnson held leadership positions at NXP, Freescale, and Fairchild Semiconductor. He is dedicated to a strong company culture, innovative product development, and operational excellence. He holds a B.S. in electrical engineering technology from the University of Maine and has completed executive programs at Harvard Business School and Stanford University.

“Following the historic enactment in 2022 of the CHIPS and Science Act to strengthen domestic semiconductor production and innovation, our attention now turns to implementing this new law and advancing other important government policies that will continue to strengthen the entire semiconductor ecosystem,” said Johnson. “The industry leaders on the SIA Board are eager to promote our interests in Washington and capitals around the world, and I look forward to helping guide that work as 2023 SIA Chair.”

Templeton became Chairman of the Board in April 2008, and President and CEO in May 2004. From April 2000 through April 2004, Templeton was Chief Operating Officer of TI. He was Executive Vice President of the company and President of TI’s semiconductor business from June 1996 through April 2004. As CEO, Templeton has maintained the company’s strategic investments in R&D and manufacturing, while expanding the size of the sales and applications engineering team to better serve TI customers. Under his leadership, TI has emerged stronger, with better technological and product positions in both its core businesses. Templeton joined the company in 1980 after earning a B.S. in electrical engineering from Union College in New York.

“It is an honor to serve as SIA Vice Chair at this busy and consequential time for our industry,” said Templeton. “Semiconductors are essential to America’s economy, national security, and innovation leadership. I look forward to working alongside my colleagues at SIA to promote initiatives that will strengthen the semiconductor ecosystem and our country.”

SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.