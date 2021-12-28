Siemens mPower Solution Now Certified for TSMC’s N7 and N5 Nodes

Article By : Siemens Digital Industries Software

Siemens' mPower solution for power integrity analysis of analog, digital and mixed-signal IC designs is now certified for TSMC’s N7 and N5 process technologies.

Siemens Digital Industries Software’s mPower solution for power integrity analysis of analog, digital and mixed-signal IC designs is now certified for TSMC’s N7 and N5 process technologies.

The significant power and performance advancements of TSMC’s N7 and N5 processes make them ideal for next-generation mobile, artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, and network connectivity designs, as well as other high-performance digital and mixed-signal applications.

“It is exciting to see a new entrant into this critical EDA field of power integrity,” said Suk Lee, vice president of the Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. “This joint effort combining Siemens’ new mPower solution and TSMC’s N7 and N5 processes will enable customers to take full advantage of the power and performance improvements of TSMC’s advanced technologies to accelerate innovation for their differentiated products.”

Siemens’ mPower integrated circuit (IC) power integrity verification solution supports analog, digital, and mixed signal designs, while enabling comprehensive power, electromigration (EM) and voltage drop (IR) analysis.

“Siemens is pleased that TSMC, an industry leader in process technologies, has now certified mPower for its N7 and N5 processes,” said Michael Buehler-Garcia, vice president of Product Management for Calibre Design Solutions at Siemens Digital Industries Software. “Siemens’ collaboration with TSMC on these certifications will help our mutual customers conduct power integrity analysis tasks more quickly and accurately, enabling faster tape-outs with enhanced reliability and quality of results.”