Shellback Strengthens Presence in Asia by Opening Taiwan Manufacturing Center

Article By : Shellback Semiconductor Technology

With this new facility, Shellback can better support its large install base of customers in Asia and facilitate the growth of new markets.

Capital equipment solutions provider Shellback Semiconductor Technology has officially opened Shellback Taiwan Manufacturing Center in Hukou, Hsinchu County, to further expand production capabilities in the region. Shellback plans to use the facility for new manufacturing and refurbishment of capital equipment, as an extension of its worldwide production network.

From this new location, Shellback can better support its large install base of customers in Asia and facilitate the growth of new markets.

“Opening Shellback Taiwan is a great next step to meet the high demand for our industry-leading wet processing systems based on proprietary SEMITOOL intellectual property. It also enables us to lessen supply chain challenges and avoid international logistic delays, so we may better serve our customers in Taiwan and throughout Asia,” said Wayne Jeveli, President & CEO of Shellback.

“We are very excited to have a local presence in Taiwan to support customer needs in Asia and globally. Beyond manufacturing and refurbishment of systems, Shellback Taiwan will allow us to better support all our customers with field service, spare parts, and upgrades to existing equipment. This is truly a major leap forward in our ability to service our customers. It demonstrates our commitment to the Taiwan and greater Asia markets,” said Thomas Hsu, Shellback Taiwan General Manager.