Sensitron and EPC Collaborate on High-Power Density 350V GaN Half-Bridge IPM

Article By : Efficient Power Conversion Corp.

Using EPC's EPC2050 GaN FET, Sensitron was able to reduce the size of its solution by 60% while also further improving the module's junction-to-case thermal conduction.

Reducing size and cost were key concerns of Sensitron Semiconductor when designing their latest generation GaN power modules. By replacing traditional silicon FETs with Efficient Power Conversion Corp.’s (EPC) 350V, EPC2050 GaN FET, Sensitron was able to reduce the size of their solution by 60% while also improving the module’s already excellent junction-to-case thermal conduction.

The SPG025N035P1B from Sensitron is a high-power density 350V, 20A GaN half bridge with an integrated gate drive, optimized for stray inductance and switching performance at 500kHz. Rated at 20A, the module can be used to control over 3kW.

Sensitron’s proprietary topside cooling technology on this ultra-small, lightweight high power density package (1.1-by-0.7-by-0.14in) allows for optimal thermal performance. The SPG025N035P1B was designed for commercial, industrial, and aerospace applications.

The SPG025N035P1B module uses the EPC2050, a 350V rated GaN FET with 80mΩ maximum RDS(on), 26A peak current power in an extremely small chip-scale package that measures just 1.95-by-1.95mm. The EPC2050 provides Sensitron with a high efficiency solution due to the low switching losses, and a high-power density solution due to the extremely small size.

The EPC2050 is also ideal for multi-level converters, EV charging, solar power inverters, lidar, and LED lighting.