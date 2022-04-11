Sensata Technologies Expands Manufacturing Presence in Malaysia

Article By : Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is increasing its manufacturing floor space in Malaysia by building a new 40,000-square-foot Green Certified building.

Sensata Technologies, a leading manufacturer of sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions, recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Green Certified building in Malaysia, increasing its manufacturing floor space by 40,000 square feet to a total manufacturing space of nearly 275,000 square feet.

Sensata Technologies Malaysia first started operations in Kuala Lumpur as part of Texas Instruments (TI) Malaysia in 1974. Texas Instrument’s Sensors & Controls (S&C) Division separated from TI in 2006, and the S&C operations became part of the stand-alone Sensata Technologies business. Since 2006, the company has been manufacturing world-class products in Malaysia for a number of customers and has steadily grown in terms of securing more product portfolios, establishing an on-site mechanization team and venturing into automated manufacturing.

“Sensata Technologies is no stranger in the global electrical and electronic (E&E) industry; and the company’s objectives complement MIDA’s continued efforts in encouraging economic transformation in developing talents for the increasingly digital industrial landscape. Sensata Technologies’ decision to set-up its operations is a testimony of its continued confidence in Malaysia’s business ecosystem as the project looks to further expand its customer and commercial base. This complements the Government’s effort to spur socio-economic development to the local vicinities; and indeed is a “win-win” situation for both the company and our country in line with our National Investment Aspirations [NIA],” said Datuk Arham Abdul Rahman, Chief Executive Officer of the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA).

Sensata Technologies has invested approximately RM790 million in Malaysia and will invest an additional RM510 million within the next five years to expand its technology offering and manufacturing capacity. This added floor space will provide the necessary room to grow the Sense Element Assembly (SEA) which is a key component for sensors used in the industry, electric vehicle (EV) growth and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, which require class 10K cleanroom facility and robotics.

“In addition to technological advancements, we will also be creating value for people in the community by creating more than 500 new job opportunities. We will also be more integrated in our supply chain by collaborating with local Small Medium Industry (SME) on state of the art sensors assembly as we know that there are many SMEs in our region who have the technology we need at much more reasonable cost,” said Vijay Jayaratnam, General Manager, Sensata Technologies Malaysia.

Malaysia successfully recorded a breakthrough in approved investments for 2021, amounting to RM306.5 billion in the manufacturing, services and primary sectors. The manufacturing sector continued to be the mainstay of Malaysia’s economy, with approved investments of RM195.1 billion in 2021, compared with RM91.3 billion in 2020, a significant increase of 113.7 per cent. E&E remained a leading industry, receiving 94 projects worth RM148 billion.