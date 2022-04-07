SemiQ Launches 1200V SiC MOSFET Modules

Article By : SemiQ Inc.

SemiQ has expanded its SiC MOSFET product portfolio with the release of the second-generation 1200V, 80mΩ modules.

SemiQ Inc. has expanded its silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFET product portfolio with the release of the second-generation 1200V, 80mΩ SiC power MOSFET modules developed in the industry standard SOT-227 packages.

SemiQ’s SiC MOSFETs bring high efficiency to high-performance applications including electric vehicles, power supplies, and data centers, and are specifically designed and tested to operate reliably in extreme environments. Compared to legacy silicon IGBTs, SemiQ’s MOSFETs switch faster with lower losses, enabling system-level benefits through reduced size, weight, and cooling requirements.

“The SOT-227 package is one of the best fully isolated power semiconductor packages around. Combined with our SiC MOSFETs and SiC diodes, these products are perfect for increasing efficiency in your fast charging and inverters systems,” said Michael Robinson, President and General Manager at SemiQ.

The company said 40mΩ and 20mΩ modules in the SOT-227 are on the way.

Samples are in stock at SemiQ and available through DigiKey, Mouser and Richardson Electronics. Visit http://www.SemiQ.com for specifications and to request samples or volume pricing.

About SemiQ

SemiQ designs, develops and manufactures Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Semiconductors as well as 150mm SiC epitaxial wafers. SiC Diodes and MOSFETs are available in both discrete and module form factors, as well as bare die and wafer form. SemiQ also offers power-conversion applications expertise which includes subsystem design and semi-custom modules. SemiQ serves the following end markets: Electric Vehicle Chargers and Charging Stations; Power Factor Correction (PFC); Output Rectification; Power Supplies including Server Farms; Solar Panel Inverters; Welding; Medical Equipment; and Motor Drives. SemiQ’s manufacturing and engineering facilities are located in Lake Forest, California. The company is uniquely positioned with a fully redundant SiC supply chain.