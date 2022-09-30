SemiQ Launches 1.2kV 40mΩ SiC MOSFET

Article By : SemiQ

SemiQ has expanded its portfolio of silicon carbide (SiC) power devices with the release of a second-generation SiC power switch, a 1.2kV 40mΩ SiC MOSFET that complements the company’s existing 80mΩ SiC MOSFETs and SiC rectifiers at 650V, 1.2kV, and 1.7kV.

SemiQ has engineered this MOSFET to provide the best trade-off of conduction and switching losses to benefit the widest possible range of applications.

SiC MOSFETs bring high efficiency to high-performance applications including electric vehicles (EV), power supplies and data centers, and are specifically designed and tested to operate reliably in extreme environments. Compared to legacy silicon IGBTs, SemiQ’s MOSFETs switch faster with lower losses, enabling system-level benefits through reduced size, weight and cooling requirements.

“Many thanks to those employees, associates, supporters, and vendors who have worked tirelessly to build and qualify our latest SiC Power MOSFETs,” said Michael Robinson, President and General Manager of SemiQ.

SemiQ’s new 1.2kV 40mΩ SiC MOSFET is available in TO-247-4L and TO-247-3L packages and will soon be available in multiple module packages.