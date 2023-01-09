Semiconductor Test Firm Ardentec Building New Facility in Singapore

Article By : Ardentec Group

Upon its completion in 2024, the facility will enable Ardentec to more than double its existing manufacturing capacity in Singapore.

Semiconductor test services firm Ardentec Group recently broke ground for its new test facility in Singapore’s Woodlands Industrial Park. The new 6-storey facility (Fab2) is Ardentec’s 14th facility globally. Ardentec’s investment of more than S$250 million will play an important role in meeting the growing global demand for semiconductor test services.

The new facility will be dedicated to the provision of test services for semiconductor chips used in the rapidly growing high-end computing, 5G communications, and automotive end-applications. Upon its completion in 2024, the facility will add 12,000sqm of clean room space, enabling Ardentec to more than double its existing manufacturing capacity in Singapore. As advanced semiconductor chips require increasingly complex and rigorous test solutions, the new facility will also host Ardentec Singapore’s new capabilities in test development and R&D.

Fueled by the ubiquity of semiconductor chips across a wide range of essential consumer and commercial products such as smartphones, automobiles, and data centers, the semiconductor industry has emerged to be a crucial sector for the global economy. The industry is poised for growth, driven by new wave of innovations in artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, electric and autonomous driving, and the implementation of 5G networks. The new facility will allow Ardentec to continue to provide the most advanced semiconductor testing technology and services facility in the region, and support the growth of Singapore’s semiconductor ecosystem.

Ardentec Group HQ Chairman Dr. Lu Chih Yuan said that the new Fab2 in Singapore had been designed with sustainability in mind at every stage of the planning process with the aim of attaining the prestigious Green Mark Platinum award. It will incorporate energy and resource-efficient equipment, creating a healthier indoor environment. Further, Ardentec’s expansion in Singapore will create more good jobs, and enable the company to cultivate the next generation of engineering professionals to support the dynamic and fast-moving semiconductor industry.

“Ardentec’s expansion is testament to Singapore’s competitiveness as a critical global node for semiconductors and will create good job opportunities here. We welcome Ardentec’s efforts in continuous innovation, adoption of new technologies and sustainable design. We look forward to strengthening our partnership with Ardentec,” said Chang Chin Nam, Senior Vice President and Head of Semiconductors, EDB.

“Given the long-term growth prospects of the semiconductor sector, we continue to see companies across the entire value chain embarking on capacity expansions. JTC is pleased to support Ardentec on its new facility in Woodlands Industrial Park, which will further add to Singapore’s resilience as an advanced manufacturing hub and contribute to the global value chain,” said Cheong Wee Lee, Director of Biomedical & Electronics Cluster Group, JTC.