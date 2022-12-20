Semiconductor Sustainability Comes in Many Forms

Article By : Gary Hilson

Sustainable manufacturing is becoming a core practice in the semiconductor industry.

Sustainability in the semiconductor industry isn’t new—for more than a decade, many companies have implemented programs to reduce their footprint on the environment. But efforts are becoming more formal, especially as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) makes sustainability a priority across all business sectors.

The recent formation of the Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC) places a great deal of focus on bringing semiconductor companies together to share best practices on how to reduce carbon emissions; energy reduction is a key area where companies can make an impact. But there are other areas where companies can achieve sustainability, including manufacturing techniques, water usage, materials selection, and disposal.

Lam’s net-zero future

Lam Research, a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services, first formalized its sustainability goals in 2015, according to Stacey MacNeil, chief communications officer at Lam Research, who oversees the company’s ESG programs.

“Last year, we decided to push our progress further and set ambitious goals to operate at 100% renewable electricity by 2030 and achieve net-zero by 2050,” MacNeil said. The company has published its roadmap to achieving those goals, which includes initiatives across carbon, energy, waste, water, green chemistry, and air pollution, she added.

Most recently, Lam’s near-term greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets were approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)—a feat that requires a five-step review process. MacNeil said this makes Lam the first U.S.-based semiconductor equipment manufacturer to receive this approval.

Prior to the SCC, there were varying levels of commitment to establish and make progress toward net-zero goals across the industry, and the shaping of the consortium represents significant collaboration between key players, she said.

Lam’s sustainability efforts span not only the company itself, but also the supply chain. MacNeil said the company’s goal is to achieve 12 million kWh of energy savings by 2025 compared to a 2019 baseline.

“We’re investing in energy efficiency projects such as LED lighting upgrades, retrofits, and improvements to HVAC equipment like air compressors,” she said. The company’s efforts also include a focus on renewable electricity. “We expanded our existing solar installation at our Austria site and are in the process of installing a solar array at our Malaysia facility.”

Overall, Lam is speeding up the integration of environmental considerations into the design, manufacturing, delivery, and performance of its products, she added.

Achieving a net-zero model

There are many ways semiconductor companies can embrace sustainability, as outlined by a recent report from IDTechEx titled “Sustainable Electronics Manufacturing: 2023-2033”, which assesses sustainable methods of electronics manufacturing and concentrates on innovations within printed circuit boards (PCBs) and integrated circuits (ICs).

In an interview with EE Times, author Isabel Al-Dhahir said reducing overall power consumption can contribute significantly to sustainability, and the opportunity to save money adds incentive. “Environmental benefits go with economic benefits very nicely.” It’s something the industry is awakening to amid volatile energy prices.

But there’s much more to sustainability than just reducing energy consumption or choosing greener sources, Al-Dahir added. Different choices for PCB and IC substrates allow for versatility in applications to develop depending on the materials.

Flame Retardant FR-4 PCB Laminate, for example, is the most used base material for PCBs, accounting for 95% of total composition. It’s not environmentally friendly, however, since it’s derived from petroleum. It’s also very rigid, so selecting a more flexible option, such as polyamide, opens opportunities for more sustainable approaches, Al-Dhahir explained.

This doesn’t mean polyamide is a more environmentally friendly material in and of itself. Other materials, such as polyethylene, which is a cheaper and commonly used plastic, encourages low temperature processing. “You are forced to improve your sustainability in order to use such a material,” she said.

Winbond’s journey toward sustainability

Winbond Electronics is one company that’s proactively lowering temperatures to reduce its carbon footprint. The Taiwan-based integrated circuit manufacturer recently announced that its flash memory products will now support a low temperature soldering (LTS) process, which reduces surface-mount technology (SMT) temperatures from 220-260 degrees Celsius in the lead-free process to 190 degrees Celsius.

Aside from reduced carbon emissions, an LTS process also shortens the SMT process for Winbond’s partners including Intel since a line can assemble all components on the PCB at one time, said Jackson Huang, VP of marketing at Winbond. “When you have the same temperature for soldering, you are able to achieve faster manufacturing throughput.”

A reduced soldering temperature also allows for lower-cost, low-temperature materials, he added. “If you lower the heat, you need less power. That’s a big part of carbon emissions.”

A lot of players in the supply chain can benefit from reduced soldering temperatures—not just the environment—including the SMT production line, contract manufacturers, OEMs, and system makers due to the lower costs that result from selecting PCBs or components that don’t need to withstand a higher temperature, Huang said. “It’s quite a few wins for different parties involved.”

Winbond has other ongoing sustainability efforts, having been part of the SEMI ESG initiative that led to the formation of the SCC, achieving ISO certifications related to wafer carbon footprint inventory, and increasing water recycling at all plants. Huang said the company has products in the pipeline with lower carbon footprints. “There are different things that we can do to create the same capability, same product, but consume less energy and lowering the carbon emissions.”

Nvidia sustainability efforts target power consumption

Nvidia’s BlueField-2 DPU is one example of a product that helps customers reduce their carbon footprint as it reduces the amount of overall power consumed by a system. The company recently published the results of a series of tests run on the DPU, with the help of companies including Ericsson, RedHat, and VMware. The tests revealed power reductions up to 23.7% on servers using the BlueField-2 DPUs. In one case, they delivered 54× the performance of CPUs.

Since the release of its vSphere 8 software in August 2022, VMware has conducted several tests with Nvidia, including one on the vSphere Distributed Services Engine, which is a software that offloads and accelerates networking and security jobs using DPUs. BlueField-2 delivered slightly higher performance while freeing up 20% of the 60 active CPU cores required without DPUs.

As noted by John Kim, director of storage marketing at Nvidia, the improvements delivered by BlueField-2 mean customers can not only deploy fewer servers to run the same workload, but also run more applications on the same servers—and the energy efficiency that’s attained means less power consumption and a reduced carbon footprint.

“We’ve seen a lot of interest in power efficiency in the data center… we’ve actually been looking for ways to save power with the DPU,” Kim said in an interview with EE Times.

Rising electricity rates globally due to geopolitical tensions are one driver, he said, but many existing data centers have a hard limit on how much power you can achieve. “No matter what you’re willing to pay, you may not be able to get more power, so the only way to have more workloads or more servers in the data center is to make them more efficient.”

In some regions, there’s also a limit on how many data centers you can build. “We’re not only saving power, but we’re saving TCO (total cost of ownership) dollars,” Kim said. “Your workloads are more efficient not only from a power perspective, but also just from an efficiency standpoint.”

Water use matters, too

While many discussions around sustainability focus on lowering energy consumption, reducing water use is also a key part of going green. Al-Dhahir said alternatives to wet etching reduces water consumption, as well as the use of some toxic chemicals. Additive manufacturing methods don’t require any water at all, and overall reduces material consumption.

A critical barrier for adopting new manufacturing methods is that companies are afraid to invest in new equipment because of high capital costs—even if it will save money in the long run. “There’s a risk they have to reoptimize their processes,” Al-Dhahir said, and that takes time.

Moving to a low temperature technique, for example, doesn’t necessarily reduce power consumption if the processes take longer. A quick pulse of high heat might be better, she said. “Companies need to optimize, and that’s the problem. They have to do all of this experimentation.”

Adopting new manufacturing approaches makes more sense in a new fab, and Al-Dhahir said there’s talk that the plants being built across Europe will adopt new processes as it invests heavily in its semiconductor industry. “Maybe then they’ll start with a clean slate, and they’ll adopt these new processes. But so far, it’s mostly talk and not much action.”

Many semiconductor companies are simply not willing to be the first to move to a new process. “They want to watch and wait,” Al-Dhahir said. Collaboration is key to overcoming this reluctance because if companies work together, they take on the burden collectively.

More transparency and collaboration across the supply chain is necessary, too. This is where the SCC can play a role. “As long as companies are willing to be transparent and collaborate with each other and help each other, it should help,” she added.

There is the danger that companies won’t want to share best practices because companies are often reluctant to reveal proprietary information—even if it inhibits innovation. Al-Dhahir explained it often comes down to whether they can make money-enacting changes. “If they can’t, they’re going be very unlikely to pursue it. That’s the bottom line: Can they make money or not?”

This article was originally published on EE Times.

Gary Hilson is a general contributing editor with a focus on memory and flash technologies for EE Times.