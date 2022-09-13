SEMICON Taiwan 2022 Puts Spotlight on Advanced Manufacturing, Heterogeneous Integration, Sustainability, and Talent

Article By : SEMI Taiwan

SEMICON Taiwan 2022 will feature the latest innovations and trends driving microelectronics industry growth.

SEMICON Taiwan 2022 opens tomorrow as industry leaders and visionaries gather to discuss the latest innovations and trends driving microelectronics industry growth. The event, to be held September 14-16 at the Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall I (TaiNEX 1) in Taipei, will feature expert insights on key semiconductor industry topics such as advanced manufacturing, smart manufacturing, heterogeneous integration, compound semiconductors, automotive chips, sustainable manufacturing, semiconductor cybersecurity, and workforce development. Registration is open.

The region’s premier gathering of the advanced manufacturing supply chain, SEMICON Taiwan 2022 will feature more than 700 exhibitors from Taiwan and abroad at over 2,400 booths as well as the largest show floor in the event’s nearly 30-year history.

At the recent pre-exhibition press conference, industry leaders shared strategies for Taiwan’s growth and their perspectives on the future of the semiconductor industry. Special guest speakers included:

Ming-Hsin Kung, Minister of Taiwan’s National Development Council

Tien Wu, CEO of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) and Vice Chairman of SEMI International Board of Directors

Doris Hsu, Chairperson & CEO of GlobalWafers Group and Member of SEMI International Board of Directors

Donghui Lu, Corporate Vice President and Head of Micron Taiwan

“Despite continuing global economic challenges, the semiconductor industry is poised for long-term growth, with the industry expected to reach $1 trillion by 2030,” said Terry Tsao, Global Chief Marketing Officer and President of SEMI Taiwan. “We’re excited to host companies from across the semiconductor supply chain for the latest industry developments, trends and innovations as they explore new business partnerships and market opportunities and address some of the world’s greatest challenges.”

SEMICON Taiwan Highlights

SEMICON Taiwan 2022 focuses on critical themes including the following.

• Advanced Manufacturing – The IC Forum brings together manufacturers, equipment and materials suppliers, and academia to help solve manufacturing challenges with innovative strategies and methodologies.

• Compound Semiconductors – To promote the development of Taiwan’s compound semiconductor industry, the Compound Semiconductor Pavilion features a series of forums and industry meetups focused on future industry trends and technologies.

• Semiconductor Cybersecurity – The Semiconductor Cybersecurity Pavilion introduces new SEMI Standards that establish security requirements for microelectronics manufacturing.

• Smart Manufacturing – The Smart Manufacturing Expo Taiwan brings together smart manufacturing solution providers including software and hardware vendors and system integrators to explore innovations aimed at optimizing manufacturing processes while improving production capacity and yield.

• Semiconductor Sustainability – The Semiconductor Sustainability Summit focuses on critical themes including Green Technology for Zero Waste, Carbon Reduction, and Sustainable Innovation. ​

• Heterogeneous Integration – The Heterogeneous Integration Global Summit 2022 takes aim at key topics including digital transformation and 3D heterogeneous integration trends and energy-efficient high-performance computing (HPC).

• Automotive Chips – The Global Auto Chips Executive Summit gathers microelectronics and automotive industry leaders to discuss collaboration opportunities and ways to accelerate the development of automotive chips.

• Workforce Development – The Workforce Development program connects students with companies from across the semiconductor supply chain and includes educational programs such as Talent Development, Women in Semiconductor (WiS) and Diversity and Inclusion seminars that offer insights into workforce development trends and career planning.

The 22 international forums at SEMICON Taiwan 2022 will also address topics including the following:

• MEMS and Sensors Forum

• Power and Opto Semiconductor Forum

• Semiconductor Advanced Inspection and Metrology Forum

• Advanced Testing Forum

The Strategic Materials Conference Taiwan and FLEX Taiwan 2022 are concurrent with SEMICON Taiwan 2022.