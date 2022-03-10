SEMICON Southeast Asia 2022 to Focus on Semiconductor Supply Chain Sustainability and Resilience

Article By : SEMI

SEMICON Southeast Asia 2022 will gather industry experts for the latest developments, innovations, and trends across the semiconductor supply chain.

Semiconductor supply chain sustainability and resilience will come into sharp focus as SEMICON Southeast Asia, the region’s premier gathering of the semiconductor and microelectronics industry, returns to the Setia SPICE Convention Centre & Arena in Penang, Malaysia following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

To be held from 21-23 June 2022, SEMICON Southeast Asia 2022 will commemorate Malaysia’s 50th Year of Manufacturing Excellence and celebrate Penang’s reputation as the Silicon Valley of the East, built on decades of manufacturing excellence and industrial experience.

“The rise of the cloud, 5G deployment, connected vehicles, and digitization have created unprecedented demand for high-perfor­mance computing,” said Linda Tan, president of SEMI Southeast Asia. “As the backbone of the connected world, the semi­conductor industry must maintain a sustainable balance of demand and supply to ensure the resiliency and flexibility of its supply chain. Insights into integrated supply chain networks are critical in enabling the industry to identify and manage any disruptions. SEMICON Southeast Asia 2022 will delve into this and much more as we continue our work to support industry players in Malaysia and around the region.”

Themed Forward as One–Building A Resilient and Sustainable Electronics Supply Chain in Southeast Asia, SEMICON Southeast Asia 2022 will gather industry experts for the latest developments, innovations and trends across the semiconductor supply chain. Semiconductor manufacturing equipment companies, private-and-public partners and industry players will connect to explore new collaboration and growth opportunities.

“The electrical and electronics (E&E) industry is the cornerstone and strength of Malaysia’s manufacturing sub-sector, and the sector has grown tremendously, accelerated by the demands for semiconductors and chips during the pandemic,” said Datuk Arham Abdul Rahman, Chief Executive Officer of the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA). “MIDA is honored to have worked with SEMI for the past eight years to promote and update our industry stakeholders on the technological advancements. We continue to value this partnership since the exposure to emerging trends and industry networking opportunities offered and gained at previous SEMICONs have been important to our prominent E&E industry players.”

“MIDA is committed to expanding our manufacturing ecosystem by encouraging and pursuing high-quality, high-technology investments driven by global digitization in this industry in order to strengthen Malaysia’s supply chain, product innovation and talent development capabilities,” Rahman said. “SEMI Southeast Asia 2022 is perfectly aligned with our aspirations of encouraging the development of the industry through proactive and guided measures while allowing potential investors to explore Malaysia’s competitive advantages as an ideal investment destination.”

As part of Malaysia’s jubilee celebration, attendees at SEMICON Southeast Asia 2022 will feature a robust lineup of experts and thought leaders from semiconductor organizations around the world.

SEMICON Southeast Asia 2022 Highlights

Smart Manufacturing Pavilion will focus on technologies that can increase manufacturing efficiency as well as sustainable practices to minimize impact on the environment.

will focus on technologies that can increase manufacturing efficiency as well as sustainable practices to minimize impact on the environment. Smart Mobility Pavilion will showcase technologies and innovations that are driving urban mobility.

will showcase technologies and innovations that are driving urban mobility. IoT Pavilion will highlight existing and emerging technologies and applications enabled by semiconductor innovation.

will highlight existing and emerging technologies and applications enabled by semiconductor innovation. Technical Forums will offer insights on industry trends whilst providing networking and other information-sharing opportunities.

will offer insights on industry trends whilst providing networking and other information-sharing opportunities. CxO Summit sessions will feature industry opinion leaders.

sessions will feature industry opinion leaders. Business Matching Programs will connect industry players to explore business and technology partnerships and opportunities.

will connect industry players to explore business and technology partnerships and opportunities. Workforce Development Pavilion will feature a career fair and talks by industry experts to help the industry build its talent pipeline.

will feature a career fair and talks by industry experts to help the industry build its talent pipeline. Career Fair and SEMICON University Program will support workforce development in Malaysia.

