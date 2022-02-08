SEMICON Korea 2022 Hybrid Opens Tomorrow

Article By : SEMI

SEMICON Korea 2022 Hybrid will showcase key drivers of semiconductor industry growth.

Showcasing key drivers of semiconductor industry growth, SEMICON Korea 2022 Hybrid opens tomorrow (February 9) with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI), smart manufacturing, sustainability, design automation, MEMS and sensors, advanced materials and process technologies, and workforce development.

Over the next three days (February 9 to 11) at COEX in Seoul, SEMICON Korea is the region’s premier gathering of the semiconductor manufacturing and design supply chain. The hybrid event will feature 2,000 booths; business matching to help domestic organizations expand their international reach; the Supplier Search program with industry powerhouses such as Intel Corp., Micron Technology, Kioxia, and Sony; and an investment briefing session for companies planning to enter overseas markets.

Keynote presenters include Hyoung-Sub Kim, Head of R&D at Samsung Electronics; Peter Wennink, CEO of ASML; Sung Hwan Cho, CEO of Hyundai Mobis; and Jungsang Kim, Chief Technology Officer of IonQ.

Samsung’s Kim will present on silicon innovations in a data-driven era. Wennink, meanwhile, will speak on innovation through collaboration. Cho will discuss the role of semiconductors in the future of mobility, while IonQ’s Kim will talk about quantum computers and the future of computing.

The safety of event exhibitors and attendees remains the top SEMI priority as the world continues work to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Only exhibitors and attendees who have been vaccinated and submitted a negative PCR test result within 24 hours prior to the event will be admitted to the exhibition hall.

All virtual conferences are available 24/7 with an All-in Pass. Registration for the online conferences is open.

For full SEMICON Korea 2022 Hybrid details, please visit the event website.