SEMI: Global Silicon Wafer Shipments Forecast to Set New Record in 2022

Article By : SEMI

Global silicon wafer shipments this year are projected to increase by 4.8% YoY to a record high of nearly 14,700 millions of square inches.

Global silicon wafer shipments are projected to increase by 4.8% year-over-year in 2022 to a record high of nearly 14,700 millions of square inches (MSI), SEMI reported in its annual silicon shipment forecast for the semiconductor industry.

The growth is expected to temper in 2023 due to challenging macroeconomic conditions but is forecast to rebound in the years that follow on strong demand for semiconductors used in data center, automotive and industrial applications.

2022 Silicon* Shipment Forecast (MSI)

Silicon wafers are the fundamental building material for the majority of semiconductors, which are vital components of all electronic devices. The highly engineered thin disks are produced in diameters of up to 12 inches and serve as the substrate material on which most semiconductor devices, or chips, are fabricated.