SEMI Cancels SEMICON China and FPD China, Schedules Special Edition for October 2022

Article By : SEMI

SEMI has cancelled SEMICON China 2022 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related government control measures in the region.

SEMI has cancelled SEMICON China 2022, originally scheduled for June 15-17 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related government control measures in the region.

As an alternative to the event, the largest and most influential gathering of the semiconductor supply chain in China, SEMI has organized a special edition of SEMICON China, concurrent with FPD China, at the Shanghai New International Expo Center. The forums will be held from October 4–7, 2022, while the exhibition will be from October 5–7, 2022.

With the health and safety of event exhibitors and visitors as top priority, SEMI will continue to follow China government guidelines for pandemic prevention and control. SEMI is in contact with SEMICON China and FPD China exhibitors and sponsors with details about participating in the October events.