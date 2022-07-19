SEMI Auto IC Master Guide to Help Drive Closer Collaboration Between Taiwan Chip Providers and Automotive Ecosystem

Article By : SEMI Taiwan

The SEMI Auto IC Master is a comprehensive guide to automotive semiconductor and component providers in Taiwan.

SEMI Taiwan has launched the SEMI Auto IC Master, a comprehensive guide to automotive semiconductor and component providers in Taiwan. Designed to enable closer collaboration among carmakers, automobile Tier 1 suppliers and Taiwan’s semiconductor IDM and fabless companies, the guide promises to help automakers better adapt production capacity to semiconductor supply chain disruptions and drive innovation. The guide is available through an online account or in hard copy and can be purchased by contacting the SEMI Taiwan representatives listed on the SEMI Auto IC Master webpage.

“The ongoing chip shortage underscores the need for SEMI member companies and the automotive supply chain to collaborate more closely to help maintain adequate chip supplies for automakers during supply chain disruptions,” said Terry Tsao, Global Chief Marketing Officer at SEMI and president of SEMI Taiwan. “The SEMI Auto IC Master helps lay the groundwork for automotive innovations in the coming decade and beyond.”

Automotive semiconductors are expected to record a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5% through 2026, while electronic components spending for electric vehicles, self-driving cars, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and other in-vehicle products is expected to increase 50% by 2030, according to market research firm Gartner.

“Taiwan’s chip manufacturing efficiency holds the key to enabling greater efficiencies between automakers and the semiconductor supply chain,” said John Hsuan, Honorary Vice Chairman of United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC). “Electric vehicle market growth is a key driver of semiconductor demand in the automotive sector, with the number of chips in an EV expected to exceed 3,000 in the future. I encourage additonal Taiwanese semiconductor companies to work more closely with the automotive sector to help drive the expansion of this important market.”

“The publication of the SEMI Auto IC Master is merely the beginning and will evolve to continue to meet the needs of the automotive industry,” said Young Liu, Chairman of Hon Hai Technology Group. “The guide offers key details about Taiwan’s semiconductor ecosystem to help fuel the rapid growth of the new-energy vehicle market, positioning Taiwan as a key player in the global automotive chip market.”

The following Taiwan government officials and industry leaders showed their support for the growth of Taiwan’s automotive semiconductor community by attending the SEMI Auto IC Master press conference in Taipei last June 29.

Wang Mei-Hua, Minister of Economic Affairs

Chi Wen-Jong, Administrative Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications

John Hsuan, Honorary Vice Chairman of United Microelectronics Corp.

Gene Liu, Vice President of the Semiconductor Subgroup at Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn)

Terry Tsao, Global Chief Marketing Officer at SEMI and president of SEMI Taiwan