SCHURTER Open Fuse Holder Now THR-compatible

Article By : SCHURTER

SCHURTER's latest OGN series of open fuse holders offers a version that is compatible with through-hole reflow (THR) solder processes.

SCHURTER’s latest OGN series of open fuse holders for 5x20mm fuses offers a version that is compatible with through-hole reflow (THR) solder processes, in addition to the existing THT and SMT versions, making the devices compatible for fully automated PCB assembly.

SMT components are used for PCB assemblies. Ideally, these components are compatible with solder reflow processes to fully automate the assembly. While THT components offer a board mounted solution, they are typically not designed for the rigors of a reflow process. In these cases, a second soldering step is necessary. The additional manual step required for THT assembly is time consuming and allows additional margin for error.

The solution is through-hole reflow (THR) components, combining the features of PCB THT mounting with a component capable of withstanding the high thermal stress of a reflow oven. The THR component is first printed into the pin vias, and then pushed through the solder paste. As the paste melts in the reflow oven, the liquid solder retracts into the vias, due to wetting and capillary forces, to form the solder joint.

As with existing OGN series open fuse holders, the OGN THR is designed for various types of 5x20mm fuses. The series is rated 16A at 500VAC/VDC according to UL and CSA and 10/16A at 500VAC according to VDE. The series can be enclosed with an optional cover.

Rated power acceptance according to IEC is 4W/16A at Ta 23°C for the version without cover. A black cover offers a power acceptance of 4W/10A and a transparent cover is approved at 2.5W/10A. Admissible ambient air temperature range is -40°C to 85°C. The OGN series also complies with enhanced fire safety requirements and features glow wire resistance according to IEC 60335-1. The OGN THR is fully backwards compatible with the OGN THT.