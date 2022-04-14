SCHURTER MCS Switches Designed for Automotive Electronics

Article By : SCHURTER

SCHURTER MCS Metal Line switches features clear pressure points, making them easy to operate even when wearing gloves.

The TUfast Eco Team of the Technical University of Munich has always been a supporter of SCHURTER products, and this year it has integrated the MCS Metal Line switches to its latest urban concept vehicle as the control interface between the driver and the vehicle.

The TUfast Eco Team provides an opportunity for students at Technical University of Munich to gain practical experience in the development of highly efficient vehicles, as well as to be involved in the development of autonomous software and engaged with the latest developments in electromobility. The focus is on the development of innovative solutions through interdisciplinary cooperation.

SCHURTER MCS Metal Line switches in this application were chosen for their clear pressure point which makes them easy to operate even when wearing gloves. Low weight, compact design, well as the robustness and large selection of printing options also made these switches the ideal choice.

