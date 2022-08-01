SCHURTER Launches DIN-Rail Mount Adaptor Kits for Panel Mount 1- and 3-Phase Filters

Article By : SCHURTER

SCHURTER now offers DIN-Rail mount adaptor kits with metal clips. The kits provide a simple solution for converting panel mount block filters to DIN-Rail mount for use inside control cabinets. Simply affix the clip to the filter using the screws provided in the kit, then snap the converted filter onto the DIN-Rail.

Panel mount block filters are commonly used in equipment to filter interferences that are potentially harmful to the operation of the equipment and other equipment nearby. With more applications using intelligent devices emerging in the industrial market, the need for EMC filters is also increasing, although identifying and sourcing DIN-Rail mount types for use in control cabinets can be a challenge.

Like other DIN-Rail adaptors for other types of products, SCHURTER’s DIN-Rail adaptor kit addresses this need with a simple design for quick and easy installation. Sustaining a good ground connection is carefully considered in the clip design, which uses heavy-duty metal to ensure a constant ground connection of the filter housing to the rail.

The DIN-Rail mount adapter kit fits with SCHURTER’s compact range of EMC filter series: FMAB NEO, FMAB HV, FMBB NEO, FMBB EP, and FMAD CP. It is also suitable for use with other panel mount filters, provided the mounting holes are the same.