SCHURTER Expands Power Entry Module Series with Snap-in Mounting Option

Article By : SCHURTER

SCHURTER has expanded its EC12 series with a version for snap-in mounting. The new variant is designed to save panel space otherwise consumed by a mounting flange. It also provides quick and easy, well-secured installation.

The compact EC12 with snap-in mounting has the same integrated features as the flange mount version: IEC C20 appliance inlet, high-performance single-stage filter and power switch, with or without illumination. Alternatively, it features snap arms designed to ensure a tight fit as they fix to the panel simultaneously. The metal lip on the casing ensures a high quality electrical contact to the panel, which optimizes the filtering and shielding effect.

The EC12 filter series is available as a standard or medical M5/M80 version and is used in devices especially sensitive to interference. This includes IT or telecom systems according to IEC 92368-1 and medical equipment according to IEC 60601-1. Filter versions with increased surge withstand voltage capability are also available. These filter options provide safety class X1 interference suppression capacitors for surge voltages of 4kV between L and N, and Y1 for surge voltages of 8kV. The series is also compatible with V-Lock cordsets. The EC12 series is certified for currents up to 16A/250VAC according to IEC and 20A according to UL/CSA at 125/250VAC and carries ENEC, CQC and cURus approvals.