SCHURTER Enhances the Industrial Automation Journey

Article By : Stephen Las Marias

With digital transformation comes increased demands on technology, such as leakage current, emissions, higher power, and broader range of configurations.

The advent of Industry 4.0 trend in the industrial sector saw many manufacturers embracing digital technologies to enhance, automate, and modernize their processes. According to Mordor Intelligence, Industry 4.0 market was valued at $86 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $267 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7% over the 2021–2026 forecast period.

Industry 4.0 has brought about the growth and implementation of Internet of Things (IoT) in factories, which in turn drives digital transformation. Companies have accelerated the digitization of their customer and supply-chain interactions, and of their internal operations by three to four years, according to a McKinsey Global Survey. Meanwhile, the share of digital or digitally enabled products in their portfolios has accelerated by a shocking seven years.

Challenges remain

“With digital transformation comes increased demands on technology, such as leakage current, emissions, higher power, and broader range of configurations. As a manufacturer and technology solutions provider, it is important to recognize trends on the market and to be able to convert them into products ready for mass production in a short time. Ideally, this can be accomplished with standard products with the capability to do customization where it is possible.”, commented Eberhard Eichhorn, Head of Sales for Components from SCHURTER. As such, manufacturers like SCHURTER need to constantly explore new areas of innovation to meet these requirements, including the potential to add more intelligence into its products.

The supply crunch has also brought about challenges to customers where they must make consideration upfront of multiple sourcing of products during the product development stage as opposed to it taking place at a later stage, SCHURTER notes. The shortage of raw materials in the market as well as the influence of COVID-19, especially China’s zero tolerance policy and the war in Europe, make availability of products less reliable. Measures taken to minimize the risk of extremely long lead-times or even no supply is to have multiple sources or even to insource.

Helping customers address their issues

SCHURTER continues to develop innovative products and provide a supportive structure for driving innovative new developments. For one, the company is active in committees that define the industry standards, and therefore, can be an early adopter of enhancement to its products to remain aligned with evolving requirements and maintain all necessary safety approvals.

With its broad product offering, SCHURTER has extensive inhouse knowledge and capabilities in plastic processing, tool making, metal stamping and plating, electronics, automation, and assembly systems. The company can marry each of these competences together to come up with both standard and customized solutions to meet the challenges that customers face. This also gives SCHURTER the flexibility and speed as it does not have to rely on third parties.

According to SCHURTER, popular products among its customers in Asia are fuses, fuse holders, connectors, switches, and most especially the EMC filters, where the need for eliminating electrical interferences has been increasing as automation is trending in industrial settings. In addition to EMC products, it also offers full-suite solutions such as design-in support by its dedicated EMC team as well as integration of components and wiring for customers’ custom applications.

Unique solutions

Industrial applications require components to be safe, reliable, of high quality, and of the right technical capabilities. To achieve this, SCHURTER participates in and utilizes industry norms and international safety approvals to ensure safety and reliability. For instance, the company is certified to ISO 9001, ISO 13485, and IATF 16949 standards, as well as implements SIX Sigma Lean Methodology and Business Excellence (EFQM) to ensure its processes and disciplines are even beyond the requirements in the industrial segment. SCHURTER’s strong brand recognition and integrity instill confidence in its customers, in that they will be able to meet their equipment standards and safety approvals without problems.

SCHURTER prides itself in having the broadest offering of configurations with its products. As its components tend to be selected towards the end of the design process, it is important that SCHURTER offer product that can fit in the available space in customers’ designs. As an example, the company has IEC connectors that are panel mount (screw or snap in, mount from the front or back), PCB mount (screw or snap in), and have a wide variety of connection types. This makes it extremely easy for engineers to look at its standard offerings and find a readily available product that meets their specification needs.

Latest innovations

SCHURTER started integrating environmental protection principles as early as 1990 and was one of the first ISO 14001 certified companies in Switzerland in 1996. With the increasing pressure to combat global warming, the company continues to adopt sustainable and reusable materials in the development of its products.

Meanwhile, higher power applications require higher power components, which the company continues to introduce and will continue to enhance, especially with its fuses, fuse holders, and EMC products.

Finally, its innovation with switches is aimed at applications where there are no moving parts, are resistant to unintended actuations and can easily be adapted by users wearing gloves.

Outlook remains bright

The industrial segment is seeing a major transformation as Industry 4.0 gains momentum with the increasing adoption of automation, which means increased interconnectivity on the production floor.

At the same time, the evolution of new energy technologies such as battery storage, solar technology, wind energy, or alternative energy will continue to develop to provide renewable energy for production.

All these developments are a boon to SCHURTER, whose high-quality products support the technical needs of these trends and developments happening in the industrial segment.