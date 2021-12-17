SCHURTER Discusses Challenges and Risks in Current Component Shortages

Article By : Stephen Las Marias

SCHURTER's Joseph Juay talks about the current challenges, risks, and opportunities in Asia's electronics supply chain landscape.

One year on, how have manufacturers adapted to the ongoing components shortage? What’s the outlook in 2022? What strategies would help improve the resilience of manufacturers’ supply chains? These and more in this month’s In Focus series.

In an interview with EE Times Asia, Joseph Juay, Global Distributor Manager for APAC at SCHURTER, talks about the current challenges and opportunities in Asia’s electronics supply chain landscape, the risks amid the semiconductor component shortages, and how manufacturers and suppliers alike so far have adapted in this environment.

He also talks about the pitfalls to avoid for companies sourcing components on the open market for the first time, and strategies that would help improve the resilience of manufacturers’ supply chains.

Watch the interview below.