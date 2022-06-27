SBTi Validates UMC’s Climate Goals

Article By : United Microelectronics Corp.

SBTi has approved UMC's emissions reduction targets, making the company the first semiconductor foundry globally to obtain validation of climate goals.

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has approved United Microelectronics Corp.’s (UMC) emissions reduction targets, making the company the first semiconductor foundry globally to obtain SBTi validation of climate goals. This marks a critical step in UMC’s roadmap to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

“In 2021, we became the first semiconductor foundry to pledge net zero, while also gaining membership to RE100. SBTi’s approval is a confirmation of our intended pathway to achieve net zero while also ensuring our reduction targets are in line with what the latest climate science says is needed to prevent the worst impacts of climate change. UMC’s efforts to combat global warming started more than two decades ago, and we have achieved progressive goals to cut greenhouse gas emissions over the years. We will continue to drive further reductions at our operations as well as work with partners to address value chain emissions as we strive towards our scientifically verified targets,” said S.C. Chien, Co-President and Chief Sustainability Officer, UMC.

With 2020 as the base year, UMC targets 25% reduction in direct greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1) and indirect emissions from electricity consumption (Scope 2) by 2030. The company also aims to lower emissions from its value chain (Scope 3) by 12.3% in the same period. These targets are confirmed by the SBTi. UMC was able to complete the validation process in less than six months, demonstrating the company’s solid foundation in and management of greenhouse gas inventory, as well as the determination to honor its climate pledge.

The SBTi is a partnership between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute, and the World Wide Fund for Nature. It defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting and independently assesses companies’ targets. UMC is among the 1,400-plus companies and institutions that have had their science-based targets validated.

To minimize emissions associated with both wafer manufacturing and usage of end products, UMC will continue to invest in advanced foundry technologies, and seek ways to boost energy and resource efficiency. As a RE100 member, the company is actively pursuing its 2030 goal of increasing renewables to 30% of total energy consumption, which will contribute to reductions in Scope 2 emissions. In addition, UMC is engaging with partners in order to reduce upstream and downstream emissions to achieve a low-carbon value chain.