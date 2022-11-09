SBTi Approves Lam Research’s Emissions Reduction Goals

Article By : Lam Research Corp.

Lam's near-term greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Lam Research Corp.’s near-term greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a coalition of CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute and the Worldwide Fund for Nature.

Lam is the first U.S.-based semiconductor equipment manufacturer to receive this important approval. Lam also joined with other chip industry leaders to form SEMI’s Semiconductor Climate Consortium.

The milestones reflect the company’s commitment toward advancing sustainability in the semiconductor industry, according to Stacey MacNeil, chief communications officer at Lam Research, in a statement.

“Lam continues to demonstrate progress toward our goals set last year to operate on 100 percent renewable electricity by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2050. We believe that as we transform the world through technology, we have a responsibility to help conserve our finite resources and take an active role in empowering a better future,” said MacNeil.

The SBTi’s Target Validation Team determined Lam’s scope 1 and 2 target ambition is in line with a 1.5°C trajectory, currently the most ambitious designation available through the SBTi process, where a team of experts review submissions and validate targets against science-based criteria.

In its target validation report for Lam, SBTi noted, “The IPCC [Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change] special report on 1.5°C highlighted the necessity to reach net-zero emissions by mid-century. Your SBTs are a key element in setting out on this net-zero decarbonization trajectory while maximizing transparency and accountability throughout.”

Lam’s near-term greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets, now approved by SBTi, are:

• Reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 46.2% by 2030 from a 2019 base year.

• Increase annual sourcing of renewable electricity from 4% in the base year to 100% by 2030.

• By 2025, 69.5% of its suppliers and customers by emissions, covering 46.5% of purchased goods and services and 83% of the use of sold products, will have science-based targets.