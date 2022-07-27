Samsung SDI to Invest $1.3B in Building Cylindrical Battery Lines in Malaysia

Article By : Samsung SDI

Samsung SDI is constructing a second factory in Malaysia to meet the rising demand for cylindrical batteries.

Samsung SDI recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for a second battery production facility equipped with state-of-art and innovative​ lines in Seremban, Malaysia. With a total of 1.7 trillion won ($1.29 billion at $1=KRW1,313.58) investment phase-by-phase until completion in 2025, Plant 2 at Samsung SDI Energy Malaysia (SDIEM) will start mass-production of PRiMX 21700 cylindrical batteries (21mm x 70mm) in 2024.

Samsung SDI’s decision to construct the second factory in Malaysia comes as a strategy to meet the rising demand for cylindrical batteries recently. The batteries from the Plant 2 will be used in various applications ranging from electrical tools, micro-mobility to electric vehicles.

Established in 1991, SDIEM is the first overseas business entity of Samsung SDI. The company started off with producing braun tubes in its early years before shifting to batteries in 2012.

The groundbreaking ceremony of Plant 2 at SDIEM was attended by Samsung SDI’s President and CEO Yoon-Ho Choi, the Menteri Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Dato’ Seri Haji Aminuddin bin Harun, State Legislatures of Negeri Sembilan, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Malaysia, Lee Chi-beom, and many representatives from SDIEM’s partner companies, including POSCO Chemical, W-SCOPE, and Iljin Materials.

“Today’s groundbreaking ceremony will serve as a starting point for realizing our vision to become a Global Top Tier Company by 2030,” said Choi during the ceremony. “With successful completion and early stabilization of Plant 2, we will make SDIEM the center of the global battery industry.” President CHOI added, “With the support from the Malaysian state government and partner companies for best quality, we will be able to realize the vision much faster.”

The Menteri Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar said, “Investments from high-impact industries, such as Samsung SDIEM are integral to our vision of driving robust economic growth in Malaysia and Negeri Sembilan, which is outlined in our Malaysia Vision Valley 2.0 plan. Not only is this testament to our economic potential in Negeri Sembilan, but also the investment-friendly policies implemented by the State. Samsung SDIEM’s investment to be the pioneer in Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Cell manufacturing in Seremban will continue to create jobs for the youth and spur more opportunities for local businesses.”

The global cylindrical battery market is forecast to grow from 10.17 billion cells in 2022 to 15.11 billion cells in 2027, showing an annual growth rate of 8% on average, as demand expands from electrical tools, micro-mobility to electric vehicles and energy storage systems.