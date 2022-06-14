Rohde & Schwarz Oscilloscopes Feature Even Better Signal Integrity in Real Time

Article By : Rohde & Schwarz

The R&S RTP oscilloscopes combine high-class signal integrity measurements with the fastest possible acquisition for real-time analysis.

Rohde & Schwarz’s latest generation of R&S RTP high-performance oscilloscopes combines high-class signal integrity measurements with the fastest possible acquisition for real-time analysis. The new models come with a bigger and brighter 13.3” full HD touchscreen and a fully redesigned front panel. Users can take advantage of the crisp 16:9 screen format, which displays waveforms while allowing settings to be altered and changed quickly. The intuitive front panel increases productivity with fast, direct access to primary instrument settings. All this, without compromising the overall instrument footprint to keep occupied desk space to a minimum.

“Improving overall usability so that test engineers could focus on the design problems at hand and not on operating the test equipment was paramount to our R&D engineers when we decided to update the R&S RTP. Our oscilloscope offers the outstanding performance and flexibility our customers expect, combined with a very small footprint. It has been ideal for signal integrity analysis in real time since its original launch – and it just got better,” said Dr. Andreas Werner, Vice President Oscilloscopes at Rohde & Schwarz.

R&S RTP high-performance oscilloscopes are available in different bandwidth models from 4GHz to 16GHz with a sample rate up to 40Gsample/s. All models also support bandwidth upgrades right up to 16GHz. At the core of the R&S RTP is the acquisition and processing ASIC from Rohde & Schwarz, which enables an unparalleled acquisition rate of 750,000 waveforms/s, making it easier for engineers to spot, isolate and analyze circuit board design defects. To reliably capture and analyze long events or sequences, Rohde & Schwarz has increased the standard acquisition memory to 100Mpoints per channel, with a further upgrade option of up to 3Gpoints per channel. This makes the R&S RTP a new benchmark in this class.

The hardware implemented 16Gbps clock data recovery (HW-CDR) that enables real-time eye diagrams for long-term monitoring of high-speed serial interfaces, is a highlight of the R&S RTP. The new R&S RTP-K136 and K137 options support data eye analysis of sequential bits in an acquired data stream with maximum data rates of 8Gbps and 16Gbps. The timing for the bit slicing is based on the continuously running HW-CDR. This has significant advantages relative to traditional post-processing with a software-based CDR. Users can combine this function with the real-time deembedding and real-time differential math functions of the R&S RTP to complete debugging or searches for signal faults in a fraction of the time.

While supporting a wide range of applications, Rohde & Schwarz provides even more flexibility with the new R&S RTP-K39 user defined math option. It allows test engineers to call a Python script for complex calculations and display the results as a math signal on the oscilloscope, creating endless possibilities for users to analyze the captured data as needed. Further new application options include the R&S RTP-K27 MIPI D-PHY V2.1/2.5, the R&S RTP-K28 MIPI C-PHY V2.1 and the R&S RTP-K102 USB 3.2 Gen 1 & 2 RX compliance tests. They utilize the R&S ScopeSuite compliance test framework to support automated tests with image based guidelines and summarize results in test reports.

The R&S RTP is the most compact and lightest high-performance oscilloscope on the market with a footprint nearly half the size of comparable instruments. The sophisticated cooling concept and silent fans also make it the quietest oscilloscope in its class.