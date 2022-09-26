Rohde & Schwarz Extends Signal, Spectrum Analyzer Frequencies to 50GHz

Article By : Rohde & Schwarz

Rohde & Schwarz has extended the frequency range of its R&S FSV3050 and R&S FSVA3050 signal and spectrum analyzer families to 50GHz.

Rohde & Schwarz has extended the frequency range of its R&S FSV3050 and R&S FSVA3050 signal and spectrum analyzer families to 50GHz. An additional option empowers the extension of signal analysis even up to 54GHz.

The high-speed analyzers for lab and production are ideal for 5G NR testing—now also supporting the full FR2 frequency range up to 52.6GHz and applications in the aerospace and defense industry. The solution will be shown at EuMW from September 27 to 29, 2022 at the Milano Convention Center. Rohde & Schwarz will be at Booth D18.

The R&S FSV is designed to help users set up complex measurements in the simplest and fastest way possible. With its easy usability, high measurement speed and up to 200MHz analysis bandwidth, it is the right instrument for labs and production lines.

Pushing the Limits of 5G

5G New Radio (5G NR) network rollouts are in full swing globally, with standardization advancing and evolving to address new market verticals such as Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

In his presentation for the upcoming Electronics Asia Conference (EAC) 2022 (to be held October 18-20), Mahesh Basavaraju, Market Segment Manager – Wireless Communication, at Rohde & Schwarz, will discuss the ongoing optimization of networks and early 5G devices, and the technological advancements leading to 5G advanced and beyond.

The R&S FSVA, with a high dynamic range and an outstanding phase noise of -127dBc/Hz (f_center = 1GHz, 10kHz offset), delivers performance that was, until recently, reserved for high-end instruments. With up to 1GHz analysis bandwidth it enables users to perform highly demanding measurement applications such as linearizing power amplifiers, capturing short events and characterizing frequency agile signals.

The main driver for 50GHz models comes from 5G NR applications. The FR2 band n262 spans 47.2 – 48.2GHz, which is covered by the new 50GHz models in default configuration. Option R&S FSV3-B54G for the R&S FSVA enables signal analysis up to 54GHz, which also includes the upper edge of the FR2-1 band at 52.6GHz. Further demands come from applications in the aerospace and defense industry. The 47.2–50.2GHz and 50.4–51.4GHz are filed at the ITU for GSO satellite systems. Applications are production of components like filters, amplifiers, or traveling-wave tubes.

Further, also option FSV3-B710 Enhanced Performance is available for the 50GHz variants. The R&S FSV3-B710 option provides enhanced performance and better specifications now also for the two new R&S FSV and R&S FSVA variants. It enhances the phase noise performance, lowers DANL (Displayed Average Noise Level) and for R&S FSVA provides low-end frequency range extended to 2Hz.