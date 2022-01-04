Rohde & Schwarz and Spark Systems Support Indonesia’s Move to DVB-T2

Rohde & Schwarz and Spark Systems have partnered to provide full automation test for RF and Emergency Warning System (EWS) for Balai Besar Pengujian Perangkat Telekomunikasi (BBPPT), the national test lab under Ministry of Communication and Information Technology (Kominfo) in Indonesia. The combination of R&S BTC broadcast test center and RFSpark Auto Tester can shorten the test duration of RF performance test from one week to less than 18h.

As Indonesia moves towards nation-wide DVB-T2 roll out, most provinces will complete Analog Switch Off (ASO) by November 2, 2022. In addition, all digital TV receivers are required to get certification that includes RF performance, EWS and PSI/SI tests. With these requirements set out by the authorities, the demand for digital TV receiver compliance testing is expected to increase in the coming years.

“We have been working with Spark Systems for a few automation projects,” said Eric Li, Regional Channel Partner Manager at Rohde & Schwarz in Singapore. “RFSpark Auto Tester is an intuitive, accurate and reliable automation tool to integrate with R&S BTC broadcast test center and R&S SMCV100B signal generator. It can also support the integration with R&S legacy products such as R&S SFU, R&S SFE and R&S SFC, and ultimately help customers enhance test system utilization and potentially bring down the costs of testing.”

“We are glad to get involved in the Digital TV compliance test setup at BBPPT,” said Jia Xiaohui, Director from Spark Systems. “The newly commissioned RFSpark Auto Tester enables test lab to complete RF and EWS test in fully automated way within 20 hours and without human tester involvement. With the support of EWS testing, we aim to integrate with PSI/SI automation in future.”

The system consists of RFSpark Auto Tester, R&S BTC, R&S SFC and potentially upgrade to R&S SMCV100B.