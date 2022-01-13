Rohde & Schwarz and Broadcom Partner on Test Solution for 6-GHz Wi-Fi Devices

Article By : Rohde & Schwarz

The R&S CMP180 radio communication tester has been successfully validated for Broadcom's Wi-Fi 6E chipsets.

Rohde & Schwarz has launched a test solutions for Broadcom Inc.’s 6GHz Wi-Fi 6E chipsets, the industry’s first to operate in the 6GHz band. In collaboration with Broadcom, Rohde & Schwarz has successfully verified the new R&S CMP180 next generation wireless device test platform, which is especially suitable for R&D as well as production. OEMs and ODMs of wireless equipment, who integrate Broadcom Wi-Fi 6E chipsets, now have access to the right test solution for R&D, quality control, and production prototyping.

The IEEE 802.11ax amendment (Wi-Fi 6/6E), operating in the 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz bands, intends to improve WLAN system efficiency, especially the throughput per station in dense signal environments and outdoor environments. With up to 1.2GHz of Wi-Fi spectrum available for unlicensed use in the 6-GHz band, Wi-Fi 6E can access up to seven 160-MHz channels to support various bandwidth-driven use cases.

These technologies pose challenges for test and measurement equipment. For example, the 1024QAM modulation requires signal generation capabilities which transmit reference signals with very low distortion over a bandwidth of up to 160MHz and the required analysis bandwidth. The R&S CMP180 has been qualified for characterizing Broadcom 6GHz Wi-Fi chipsets at the RF level for tests such as error vector magnitude (EVM), timing measurements and spectrum emission compliance. Rohde & Schwarz also provides a Wireless Manufacturing software for Broadcom 6GHz Wi-Fi chipsets and service solutions to OEMs and ODMs.

The R&S CMP180 radio communication tester is a future-proof, non-signaling testing solution for wireless devices in research and development, validation and production. Together with advanced frequency, bandwidth and RF capabilities, it enables testing of new wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 7 and many more. Additionally, the doubled number of analyzers (2xVSA), generators (2xVSG) and RF ports (2×8) enable simultaneous measurements of technologies and devices in a VSA/VSG single-box tester.