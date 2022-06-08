Rohde & Schwarz Adds 56GHz and 67GHz Frequency Options for SMW200A Vector Signal Generator

Article By : Rohde & Schwarz

The 100kHz to 67GHz option in Rohde & Schwarz's SMW200A vector signal generator supports higher frequency 5G bands, the 60GHz WiGig band, and inter-satellite links.

Rohde & Schwarz has introduced two new maximum frequencies for the R&S SMW200A vector signal generator, bringing previously impossible high performance to digitally modulated signals up to 67GHz and beyond.

The R&S SMW200A is first to enable flat frequency response and 2GHz modulation bandwidth above 44GHz. In addition to all applications already supported up to 44GHz, the 100kHz to 56GHz option covers all currently used 5G frequencies, plus earth-to-satellite applications. The 100kHz to 67GHz option also supports planned higher frequency 5G bands, the 60GHz WiGig band, and inter-satellite links.

For the past decade the ceiling for a standalone vector signal generator capable of creating complex digitally modulated signals with high accuracy has been 44GHz. Higher frequencies have only been possible with additional external frequency upconverters or lower accuracy, both of which have limitations. Now, with new options for maximum frequencies of 56GHz and 67GHz, the R&S SMW200A from Rohde & Schwarz dramatically raises the limits for generating wide bandwidth digitally modulated signals of high quality. A maximum modulation bandwidth of 2GHz is supported, meeting the requirements of even the wider subcarrier spacings defined for 5G FR2 Release 17, and wideband satellite transmissions. The established R&S SMW200A signal qualities including excellent modulation, flat frequency response, and four hardware-based levels of phase noise performance equally apply to the new frequency options.

Applications in the U and V bands now supported include mobile radio, Wireless LAN, and satellite communications. For mobile radio engineers developing RF components and products to support the 5G mobile radio spectrum available in the 47GHz frequency band already allocated by the FCC to US network operators, the R&S SMW200A with 56GHz or 67GHz option is the ideal signal generator. 3GPP Release 17 specifying further enhancements to 5G has reached a well-defined stage, so the developers will be looking for a signal generator to cover the now extended FR2 frequency range from 52.6GHz up to 71GHz. The only suitable signal generator currently available is an R&S SMW200A with a 67GHz frequency option—supporting up to 72GHz in overrange mode.

The new frequency options are equally interesting for high frequency Wi-Fi and Wireless LAN, including IEEE 802.11ad, which operates in the 60GHz unlicensed band (57-71GHz). For satellite communication applications, forward and reverse links operate between 37.5GHz and 52.4GHz; inter-satellite links use frequencies up to 66GHz with bandwidths up to 2GHz.

In addition, for demanding applications above 44GHz throughout the Aerospace and Defense industry, or for generating digitally modulated signals including early research on 6G components and systems, an R&S SMW200A with frequency options for 56GHz or 67GHz, is the high-performance single instrument signal source of choice.